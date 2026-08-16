The 1970s is a decade known for its extravagant kitschiness rather than its elegance, even if some folks at the time considered their soirees the height of sophistication. If you've ever wondered what dinner parties were like in the '70s, get ready for a blast from the past. From the kinds of foods cooked and the way they were presented to where guests ate and other dinner party logistics, there was more to these occasions than you might imagine.

We've delved into the archives of certain publications, looking at roundups of some of their '70s issues to see what people were eating and how entertaining was viewed back then. We also looked at Reddit threads featuring people who were throwing or attending dinner parties at the time, gathering real insight into the ins-and-outs of these kinds of '70s shindigs.

In some ways, a dinner party in the 1970s wasn't all that different from inviting friends and family over for dinner today. It was a chance to try out your most impressive recipes and have fun with your people. But, in other ways, it was totally different, with garish arrangements of food served in smoke-filled rooms. Here's what it was like at a 1970s dinner party.