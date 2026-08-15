The Biggest Changes To Ever Hit Starbucks

Whether you like it or not, Starbucks — just like many other fast food chains — is one of the many fibers that constitute the tapestry of America's urban and suburban locales. Go to an airport? There's a Starbucks. Pop by the mall? There's a Starbies. Drive to the grocery store? There's another one. Stay at a hotel? It's serving the Siren. It's everywhere. But while the corporate giant may seem like a steady presence in U.S. consciousness, it's actually gone through a surprising amount of change throughout its decades-long history.

Since the early 1970s, Starbucks has been slinging coffee to customers thirsty for a caffeine fix. And while you might want to brush up on everything that's wrong with Starbucks, it's also worthwhile to explore the launches, policy changes, and design decisions that have grown its presence. Go ahead and browse this bit of coffee shop history before you read up on the rules you should know before ordering at Starbucks. Once you're done, you may just find yourself inspired to take a trip and order something new or even make note of everything that's changed since you last stopped by.