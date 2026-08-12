Review: Cheetos Scares Up A Spicy New Flavor With Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs
While no one wants to admit it, most of us have a go-to stress snack. While some people might lean sweet, many are going to reach for a savory item when the pressure is ratcheted up, and specifically, something spicy. According to a 2026 study from Food Quality and Preference, "stress significantly increased desires for spiciness, fattiness, and crispiness, while decreasing desire for moistness." So no, that juicy peach in your fruit drawer probably isn't going to satisfy your craving when the stress-sweats kick in — but Cheetos has developed something for that exact situation.
In advance of spooky season, Cheetos is releasing Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs. These unique snacks promise a distinctive experience with sensations of heat, tingling, and numbness, plus a subtle fizz that builds with every bite. Developed in partnership with Blumhouse, the movie studio behind some of the decade's best horror films, and inspired by compounds found in the Sichuan pepper, the goal is to get your taste buds tingling to the point of nearly numb in an effort to satiate any stress- or fear-induced munchies.
Cheetos sent me a bag of the Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs to try prior to their nationwide release on August 31, 2026. There's no denying the heat, but are these Cheetos truly snackable, or just a fun gimmick? I sacrificed my taste buds to share the results with you.
Methodology
Cheetos sent me a bag of the new Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs and, after snapping some photos, I dug in. My evaluation was based on flavor, texture, enjoyability, and how well the new snack lived up to its billing.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs
I didn't expect these Cheetos to smell like cinnamon toast. Scent is usually the starting point on any taste test, and when I opened the bag, I figured the Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs would make my eyes water with a peppery smell that was all heat. Instead, I found a whole lot of sweet. I ran to check the ingredient deck and, sure enough, after enriched cornmeal — which makes up the body of the puffs — and vegetable oil, sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon are the next three ingredients. In fact, the ingredient list itself doesn't list anything that would scream spice, so I dived in and was quickly proven terribly wrong.
The initial taste is of brown sugar and cinnamon, but after that comes an inferno that's burning a hole in my throat as I type. These puffs follow the plot of any good horror flick. First, they lull you into a false security with sweet brown sugar and cinnamon flavors (surely nothing bad could happen in this small town?) before a sneaky spice comes on like a sentient inferno intent on scorching your entire mouth (ohh, there's a killer clown).
The execution is solid even if I'm not getting the promised numbness or tingling. The flavor does have remarkable staying power long after you've swallowed, though. The back of my throat was feeling that spice more than half an hour after I'd hidden these Cheetos away.
Final verdict
Cheetos delivered quite the jump scare with this unique new flavor. I thought for sure it was being oversold when the first thing I both smelled and tasted was a sweet brown sugar and cinnamon flavor that seemed more at home in a fall dessert than a spicy snack, but the heat was fast to follow.
I don't know that I'm adding this flavor to my regular Cheetos rotation, mostly because it's confusing. If you're in the mood for both sweet and very spicy, then it's a winner. But it's probably not something I'm searching out daily, like the always consistent Flamin' Hot Cheetos. As a limited-time release, though, it's definitely worth scaring up a bag of Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs to try this new snack for yourself.
Availability and nutritional info
Beginning August 31, 2026 you can snag Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs in a 2 ½ ounce bag — with the suggested retail price of $2.79 — or in an 8-ounce bag at retailers nationwide and also on the Frito Lay TikTok Shop. There's no word on how long the new limited-time flavor will be available to buy, but given it's fear-based marketing, I would guess it'll be around until at least Halloween.
A single serving of Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs is defined as about 13 pieces and contains 10 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, and 3 grams of sugar. If you're interested in more scares with your snacks, you can visit the official website for more from Cheetos and Blumhouse.