Review: Cheetos Scares Up A Spicy New Flavor With Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs

While no one wants to admit it, most of us have a go-to stress snack. While some people might lean sweet, many are going to reach for a savory item when the pressure is ratcheted up, and specifically, something spicy. According to a 2026 study from Food Quality and Preference, "stress significantly increased desires for spiciness, fattiness, and crispiness, while decreasing desire for moistness." So no, that juicy peach in your fruit drawer probably isn't going to satisfy your craving when the stress-sweats kick in — but Cheetos has developed something for that exact situation.

In advance of spooky season, Cheetos is releasing Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs. These unique snacks promise a distinctive experience with sensations of heat, tingling, and numbness, plus a subtle fizz that builds with every bite. Developed in partnership with Blumhouse, the movie studio behind some of the decade's best horror films, and inspired by compounds found in the Sichuan pepper, the goal is to get your taste buds tingling to the point of nearly numb in an effort to satiate any stress- or fear-induced munchies.

Cheetos sent me a bag of the Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs to try prior to their nationwide release on August 31, 2026. There's no denying the heat, but are these Cheetos truly snackable, or just a fun gimmick? I sacrificed my taste buds to share the results with you.