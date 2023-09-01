33 Cinnamon Recipes For A Cozy Fall Day
Whether they are used in sweet or savory dishes, spices add flavor, zest, and complexity. Among the group of warming spices, cinnamon is king. Though this spice harvested from the inner bark of a tree originally comes from Southeast Asia, it is now grown in other regions and enjoys an international reputation as a pantry staple. The variety you should be use if possible is Ceylon cinnamon, as it has the best taste though cassia is often presented as a close mimic. Whole cinnamon is often seen as a spiraled stick that is a bit clumsy to handle unless you want to add it to a hot toddy. Instead, most of it is now ground into a fine powder that is easier to manage.
In the U.S., cinnamon is strongly associated with fall as soon as the season begins and the weather turns cool and crisp. Cinnamon often finds its best partners in desserts, but its ability to turn a regular hot beverage into a cozy and comforting drink seems almost magical. Of course, this is how cinnamon works — even a light sprinkle on top of toast or oatmeal can have a transformative effect. If you're looking for inspiration as fall approaches, browse these sweet and savory recipes and get ready for the change of seasons.
1. Cinnamon French Toast Bites
Miniature portions are somehow destined to be better than the original. Even better, these tiny French toast bites have a double dose of cinnamon, making them ideal for die-hard cinnamon fans. The bread bites are soaked in milk that's been spiked with cinnamon and nutmeg, then fried in butter until they attain a crispy, caramelized crust. While still hot, they are tossed in a generous amount of cinnamon sugar to coat.
These French toast bites are best enjoyed as a sweet breakfast. They will go nicely with fresh berries, not to mention topped with honey or maple syrup.
Recipe: Cinnamon French Toast Bites
2. Classic Cinnamon Bread
This buttery cinnamon bread will instantly transport you to the coziest season. Aromatic cinnamon sugar is swirled through the vanilla-flavored batter, providing the ideal amount of fragrance and crunch with each slice.
There are no restrictions with this bread, which works as breakfast or a comforting afternoon treat and is best paired with coffee or tea. As it's enriched with buttermilk, it's super moist. You can serve it as-is, but a dollop of whipped butter or cream cheese frosting will complement it nicely, too.
Recipe: Classic Cinnamon Bread
3. Easy Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls are go-to pastries if you want to incorporate more cinnamon into your fall diet. Avoid questionable store-bought versions and time-consuming recipes with this easy bake that doesn't require much equipment and long proofing.
This recipe lets you mix the dough in the morning and have cinnamon rolls for breakfast with soft, butter-enriched dough and the cinnamon-laced brown sugar filling. The rolls are finished with copious amounts of cream cheese frosting and will pair well with freshly brewed coffee.
Recipe: Easy Cinnamon Rolls
4. Copycat Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll
When you don't have a Cinnabon nearby, this copycat recipe will yield similar results. To mimic Cinnabon's flavor, it uses a considerable amount of cinnamon, which makes these rolls intensely aromatic. The dough is soft, tender, and moist, too, while the recipe also includes a cream cheese frosting that's enriched with vanilla and butter.
Make the dough ahead and bake the rolls the next day. These also freeze well, so you can easily store them for when the next cinnamon craving kicks in.
Recipe: Copycat Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll
5. Cinnamon Roll Hearts
This recipe is for all the romantics who think that cinnamon rolls are overly simplistic. It starts like a classic cinnamon roll recipe, but instead of rolling, you shape the cinnamon-coated strips into cute hearts. The recipe suggests using brown sugar for more complexity and depth.
These shaped pastries are ideal for a romantic date but you can make them whenever you think you deserve pampering, or for anyone who needs a little love.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Hearts
6. Cinnamon Roll Pancake
If you can't decide whether to have pancakes or cinnamon rolls for breakfast, we've got you covered. This cinnamon roll pancake recipe combines the best of both worlds and is perfect for all those slow fall breakfasts.
The recipe includes a cinnamon-infused pancake batter and an additional, darker cinnamon mix that is swirled on top of the pancakes. This yields soft and tender pancakes with a neat design, and the double dose of cinnamon makes them extra-comforting and aromatic. Serve them with frosting or syrup and fresh fruit.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancake
7. Snickerdoodle Cookies
If you are a fan of cinnamon, snickerdoodles are probably your favorite cookies. The cookies have some crunch on the edges, but the center is soft and chewy. The preparation is quite simple and calls for classic ingredients you likely already have on hand. Just make sure to use enough cinnamon sugar to impart plenty of flavor.
Snickerdoodles are everyday cookies ideal for a quick breakfast or a hearty afternoon snack, not to mention an excellent addition to your Christmas cookie box.
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Cookies
8. Cinnamon Blondies
This recipe confirms that cinnamon and white chocolate make perfect partners. These blondies are incredibly easy to make in one bowl. They are already perfect as-is, but you can easily tweak them with additional ingredients.
These blondies are soft, chewy, and aromatic. The white chocolate chips add texture and pair nicely with a white chocolate drizzle. The most challenging part is waiting for the blondies to cool off before slicing.
Recipe: Cinnamon Blondies
9. Bunny Cinnamon Rolls
You can say that bunny-shaped cinnamon rolls are destined to be an Easter treat, but don't worry about such restrictions. This recipe is suitable for any time of the year and is an excellent option if you are craving a comforting cinnamon treat that is both tasty and cute.
The trick here is to cut the cinnamon-coated dough into thin strips that are then easily rolled into the shape of bunny ears. Chocolate chips make eyes and noses that will give your bunnies character.
Recipe: Bunny Cinnamon Rolls
10. Giant Cinnamon Roll
Why make a batch of normal-size cinnamon rolls when you can make one giant roll and serve it as a centerpiece? The recipe includes classic ingredients, but instead of making individual rolls, you cut strips of dough and wrap them into a single, giant roll. This treat has plenty of cinnamon, ideal for anyone who believes that you can never have too much of the stuff.
This is an excellent recipe if you want a communal breakfast where everyone is invited to join in the fun and cut a piece for themselves.
Recipe: Giant Cinnamon Roll
11. Cinnamon Sugar Cookies
Cinnamon is a potent spice that plays nice in desserts and is especially beloved in cookies. This recipe uses cinnamon to add depth and character to otherwise plain sugar cookies. These are intended for true cinnamon lovers, as the spice is prominent in both the batter and the sugar crust.
The cookies are chewy but crisp on the edges and are perfect for dunking. Though you can make them anytime, this is a great cookie for the cozy fall season.
Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Cookies
12. Baked Chicken With Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a versatile spice and should not only be used in pastries and desserts. This recipe shows that cinnamon can be a game-changer in savory dishes and perfectly complements chicken.
While there are no unusual ingredients or complicated techniques, the recipe calls for an overnight marinade, so make sure to plan. Later, you will reduce the cinnamon-laced marinade and use it as an accompanying sauce. The chicken is also finished in the oven to attain a glossy glaze.
Recipe: Baked Chicken With Cinnamon
13. Copycat Panera Cinnamon Crunch Bagel
If you are a fan of cinnamon in bagels, this is a great recipe to make at home. Modeled on Panera's version, this bagel is an ode to cinnamon as the spice is used in both the dough and the sugary topping.
This is not a quick bagel recipe, as it requires proofing and includes several steps, but the results are worth it. The bagels come from the oven perfectly plump with a prevalent cinnamon aroma. The streusel topping adds a nice texture and crunch.
14. Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
This is one cinnamon-fueled fusion you probably never thought of doing but combining cinnamon rolls and carrot cake results in a great dessert.
The recipe is made with a classic yeasted dough, but instead of the standard filling, it uses a mix of ingredients that you will usually find inside a carrot cake, including carrots, pineapple, crushed pecans, and, of course, a good dose of cinnamon. In line with tradition, the rolls are smothered in cream cheese frosting. Serve the rolls warm for a cozy autumnal breakfast or brunch.
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
15. 5-Ingredient TikTok Cinnamon Rolls
Consider this recipe the go-to option for busy mornings or sluggish evenings when you don't have the energy to make everything from scratch.
Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls dough makes the base, and all you have to do is arrange it inside the baking dish. Then you douse it all in heavy cream and a gooey sugar, butter, and cinnamon mix. The rolls will soak up all those flavors as they bake. Finally, you'll garnish them with the packaged frosting.
16. Quick Mini Cinnamon Roll Cookies
This recipe blends cinnamon rolls and cookies into a simple fusion dessert that you can whip up in no time. The trick is to use store-bought pastry crust instead of yeasted dough to get that typical cookie texture.
The pastry is smothered with butter and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar before rolling into a log. The cookies are then sliced from the roll, meaning you will get a nice cinnamon swirl in each one. After baking, drizzle them with frosting, just as you would with a traditional cinnamon roll.
Recipe: Quick Mini Cinnamon Roll Cookies
17. 3-Ingredient Apple Cinnamon Pastries
The three ingredients in this straightforward recipe are apples, puff pastry, and cinnamon. As the pastry is ready to use, simply roll it out and divide it into portions. Arrange cinnamon-coated apple slices on top and bake until the pastry is golden. A drizzle of sugary frosting is optional but will boost sweetness.
Think of this dessert as perfect for when you need something sweet, comforting, and hassle-free. If you want to upgrade it, consider serving the pastries with ice cream.
18. From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls
Although the rolls in this recipe are made from scratch, a clever twist allows you to skip yeast to avoid a long proof. This means that you can have a batch of fresh cinnamon rolls at your breakfast table in no time.
The recipe uses Greek yogurt to create a tender, moist dough, a prerequisite for a good cinnamon roll. The filling is a classic mix of cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter. Instead of a traditional cream cheese frosting, the recipe suggests an alternative made with vanilla-flavored yogurt.
Recipe: From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls
19. Delicious Cinnamon Muffin
These cinnamon muffins have a buttery, vanilla-flavored base topped with a crunchy cinnamon crumble that makes all the difference in texture and flavor.
The best thing about these muffins is that they can be enjoyed throughout the day. You can have them as a dessert or a snack, but they also pass muster as a scrumptious sweet breakfast. What's more, they keep well if stored properly, which makes them incredibly convenient for busy weekday mornings.
Recipe: Delicious Cinnamon Muffin
20. Sweet Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
If you enjoy prepping elaborate breakfasts or creative brunches, this recipe is ideal. There are no complicated techniques or quirky ingredients, but the recipe calls for a longer proofing time and a bit more work in the kitchen.
The rolls are made with a butter-enriched dough that uses a sourdough starter as a leavening agent. The process is not demanding, but the dough needs more time to proof and rest, so make sure to plan. The extra work is worth it, however, as these rolls are uniquely delicious.
Recipe: Sweet Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
21. Easy Cinnamon Glazed Pecans
These pecans coated with cinnamon-infused glaze are probably the easiest thing you can make this fall. The recipe requires just a handful of ingredients, including raw pecans that have not been roasted or salted. They are first dipped in egg whites and then coated in a mix of sugar, salt, and cinnamon before a short bake.
Pecans and cinnamon are perfect partners, and this simple technique results in the most incredible nutty snack. If you do not munch on these immediately, they make an excellent housewarming or party present for family and friends.
Recipe: Easy Cinnamon Glazed Pecans
22. Homemade Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Cinnamon and apples make up one of those old-school combos that never go out of style. But do not limit it to apple pie. This recipe shows that the two have much more potential in a stack of fluffy pancakes enriched with cinnamon and apples, all topped with stewed diced apples.
This is the perfect fall recipe. Breakfast is the obvious route with this combination, but weekend brunch or even a cozy late-night snack also sounds reasonable.
Recipe: Homemade Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
23. Cinnamon Coffee
This recipe is perfect for adding flavor to your coffee without using overly sweet, artificially flavored syrups. Cinnamon will add just enough warmth and character to your coffee to dress it up nicely for the season.
The recipe suggests adding powdered cinnamon to your ground coffee beans. This ingenious technique allows you to thoroughly infuse the beverage with a cinnamon aroma. All you have to do is brew the mixed coffee with your preferred method. For a more luscious version, top it with a dollop of whipped cream and dust with additional cinnamon.
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee
24. Copycat Taco Bell Cinnamon Twist
If you are a fan of Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists, you probably thought that recreating them would be a hassle, but this recipe proves otherwise. It only calls for three ingredients, and the method could not be easier.
The most challenging thing here is finding the twisted Mexican noodle known as duros. If you manage to grab a bag, all that's left is to fry the twists until they puff up and, while they are warm, coat them in cinnamon sugar.
Recipe: Copycat Taco Bell Cinnamon Twist
25. S'mores Cinnamon Rolls
This recipe combines two American favorites: tender cinnamon rolls and sweet, chewy s'mores. The recipe starts with a classic yeasted dough, but it diverges from the norm when it gets to the filling. To recreate the distinctive s'mores flavor, the filling starts with hot fudge and then incorporates sugar, cinnamon, and crushed graham crackers.
Once baked, the rolls are coated with a glaze made with cream cheese and marshmallow fluff. Garnish the rolls with more graham cracker crumbs and serve immediately.
Recipe: S'mores Cinnamon Rolls
26. Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Seeds
This recipe pairs pumpkin seeds and a delicious cinnamon sugar glaze. The preparation is straightforward, as the seeds are coated in a buttery glaze that is sweetened and spiced with vanilla and cinnamon.
The coated pumpkin seeds are then spread evenly onto a pan and baked until they dry out and the glaze firms up. Once baked, these seeds have a long shelf life, so you can store a big batch for your next snack session.
Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Seeds
27. Orange-Cinnamon Hot Buttered Rum
If you are looking for the perfect cinnamon-laced drink, this will easily make the cut and become your go-to option for the fall.
Rum makes the base here. Go with spiced rum for an additional aromatic boost. The rum is combined with water, butter, orange zest, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and star anise. The mix is slowly heated until it starts to bubble and all those warming aromas fill the air. Strain it into mugs and serve warm.
Recipe: Orange-Cinnamon Hot Buttered Rum
28. Apple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins
Apple and cinnamon are the star ingredients in this muffin recipe. Diced apples are distributed through the batter, while apple sauce is used as a binder, so expect a lot of fruity flavors and plenty of moisture. Cinnamon is added to the batter, too, and you will also find it in the crunchy crumble scattered on top.
This is a very fragrant muffin recipe where the flavors are perfectly aligned with autumn. It is also a slightly healthier alternative for some, as it does not include milk or eggs.
Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins
29. Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Cinnamon and raisins find the perfect canvas in this yeasted bread. Raisins speckled the dough, while cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter make an aromatic filling swirled through the center. The bread is light and fluffy, so let it cool before slicing.
Cinnamon raisin bread is one of those recipes that screams fall. The bread is not overly sweet and is thoroughly infused with cinnamon, making it perfect with coffee or tea. Serve it with some butter on top.
Recipe: Cinnamon Raisin Bread
30. Apple Cinnamon Muffin
These muffins are simple to make and come packed with flavor, which means that they could quickly become your new favorite breakfast. The batter is laced with cinnamon and incorporates diced apples, making these muffins moist and flavorful.
You could leave them as-is, but it's best to follow the suggestion to top them with the oat-based crumble. The crunchy topping made with brown sugar and cinnamon will add texture, complexity, and fragrance.
Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Muffin
31. Homemade Apple Cinnamon Granola
We are all tempted by the convenience of grabbing a bag of store-bought granola, but if you want the best flavor and some price savings, a homemade version will almost always be the superior option.
Granola is easy to make. It requires only a quick mix and a short bake. Here, the base is made with oats and hemp seeds that are dressed up with cinnamon, brown sugar, honey, oil, and vanilla. This recipe suggests dry apples as an additional ingredient, but you can easily tweak and adjust it to your taste.
Recipe: Homemade Apple Cinnamon Granola
32. Slow Cooker Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
This is perhaps the healthiest and most wholesome cinnamon recipe on the list. It is also one of the easiest to make, as a slow cooker will do almost all of the work.
All you have to do is assemble the ingredients. Start with diced apples mixed with raisins and spices, then add oats, milk, vanilla, and spices (including cinnamon). Then, leave the whole thing to cook. This recipe is a great option when you want to wake up and have a warm bowl of oats all set and ready.
33. Copycat Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter And Rolls
Texas Roadhouse has many menu items we would like to copy, but this combination of spiced cinnamon butter and soft rolls probably tops the list.
The rolls at Texas Roadhouse are super tender, and this recipe manages to replicate their texture and get that rich flavor by incorporating butter and eggs. As the rolls bake, you'll whip butter with powdered sugar, honey, and a generous dose of cinnamon into a supple, flavorful spread. Serve while the rolls are warm.