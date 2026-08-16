11 Chain Restaurant CEO Scandals That Made Headlines

CEOs are often afforded a lot of trust and authority. Everything they say is given a lot of weight, so they are expected to at least give honest and accurate public statements. If they don't, customers will think that they are being lied to, and that the brand is not worthy of their trust and patronage.

Chipotle's current CEO, Scott Boatwright, made this mistake in May 2026 when he addressed concerns that Chipotle's portion sizes have gotten a lot smaller in a podcast with Yahoo! Finance. He said customers unhappy with the contents of their burritos and bowls should just ask for more. "Full stop, no questions asked ... I promise you there's never a team member on that line that's going to say no," he said. People immediately went to the nearest Chipotle to find out if it's true, and well ... it is, but sometimes at an extra cost. Some locations can give you more of the base ingredients, like beans and rice, but the chicken and meat will be surcharged. Some customers felt deceived by this, which chipped a bit at Chipotle's image.

This wasn't Boatwright's first controversial public statement. A recording of the company's earnings call was leaked earlier in February, and the CEO received flack for implying that Chipotle can raise their prices because a bigger chunk of their customers earn over 100k. His tone-deaf statement considering the current economic conditions didn't endear him to Chipotle customers at all.