The Absolute Best Specialty Coffee Shops In The Colorado Rockies

These days I live in Los Angeles, home to one of the most dedicated coffee scenes in the U.S., but back in the early 2000s, I spent two summers working on a ranch in the Colorado Rockies. Bongo Billy's, a long-gone cafe in Buena Vista, is where I drank my first latte and expanded my view of coffee. Everything was dark roast at the time — mountain towns lived off of "coffee that tasted like coffee." Over 20 years later, I returned to check out the café scene in the small towns where I used to buy necessities and eat pizza. I was looking for shops where I could taste the bean over the roast. Bonus points for atmosphere, as long as the coffee was good.

Times have changed, and as the laptop class has moved up-slope from Denver, so has specialty coffee (or new-school, third-wave — whatever you want to call it). The city of Salida, Colorado was named the state's first creative district in 2012 and attracted artists by offering cheap rent and outdoor adventure. These groups have created a demand for better brews than what us ranch hands drank back in the day.

Many of the spots on my list — Color Coffee, Coffee by Topo, Grateful Day, Yeti's Grind, and Coffee Lab — offered exciting signature drinks with house-made syrups. I love a good house beverage, but I wanted to check the basics. To experience the baristas' skills and taste how they treat the beans, I ordered both a drip and an oat milk cappuccino at each spot. Beyond the specialty shops, old-school "mountain coffee" outposts still exist and are worth a stop. The Buena Vista Roastery (fittingly located in Buena Vista) and City on a Hill in Leadville are two good examples of this style.