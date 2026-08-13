The Absolute Best Specialty Coffee Shops In The Colorado Rockies
These days I live in Los Angeles, home to one of the most dedicated coffee scenes in the U.S., but back in the early 2000s, I spent two summers working on a ranch in the Colorado Rockies. Bongo Billy's, a long-gone cafe in Buena Vista, is where I drank my first latte and expanded my view of coffee. Everything was dark roast at the time — mountain towns lived off of "coffee that tasted like coffee." Over 20 years later, I returned to check out the café scene in the small towns where I used to buy necessities and eat pizza. I was looking for shops where I could taste the bean over the roast. Bonus points for atmosphere, as long as the coffee was good.
Times have changed, and as the laptop class has moved up-slope from Denver, so has specialty coffee (or new-school, third-wave — whatever you want to call it). The city of Salida, Colorado was named the state's first creative district in 2012 and attracted artists by offering cheap rent and outdoor adventure. These groups have created a demand for better brews than what us ranch hands drank back in the day.
Many of the spots on my list — Color Coffee, Coffee by Topo, Grateful Day, Yeti's Grind, and Coffee Lab — offered exciting signature drinks with house-made syrups. I love a good house beverage, but I wanted to check the basics. To experience the baristas' skills and taste how they treat the beans, I ordered both a drip and an oat milk cappuccino at each spot. Beyond the specialty shops, old-school "mountain coffee" outposts still exist and are worth a stop. The Buena Vista Roastery (fittingly located in Buena Vista) and City on a Hill in Leadville are two good examples of this style.
Color Coffee in Eagle
Color Coffee in Eagle, Colorado started as a home roasting project and, in my opinion, is now the best coffee in the Rockies — up there with some of the great roasters of the state's Front Range like Sweet Bloom and Prodigal. On drip the day I stopped in was a washed Oaxacan with an extended fermentation process that was surprisingly juicy and complex. My cappuccino came with good foam and was made with an Ethiopian bean that gave my drink a pleasant lemon undertone. I would happily go out of my way to get this coffee back in Los Angeles or Portland.
The name "Color" is in reference to how the business' tasters describe the coffee's flavors. For example, some will say a brew carries flavors of red or purple fruits. In my cup, as well as in the beans I took home, these flavors were out in the open. At Color, the beans' terroir and processing come through clearly rather than getting buried in the roast. Not only are these beans featured at some coffee shops around the Rockies, but you can find them at high-end multi-roaster shops across the country (including some like Dayglow Coffee and Five07 Coffee Bar that I now plan to seek out back in Southern California).
Coffee by Topo in Salida
Serving beans from Onyx, Sweet Bloom, Middle State, Cat & Cloud, and Heart coffees, Coffee by Topo did all these acclaimed roasters justice. The shop sits on F Street in Salida, Colorado's historic downtown, a pedestrian-only stretch (in summer) lined with turn-of-the-century brick buildings a few blocks from the Arkansas River's swimming holes and surf wave. The space is warm — full of plants, brick, and a dark green accent wall. Around 8 a.m., the shop began filling up with commuters on their way to the office or nomads setting up their laptops to start work.
I got a light-roast drip (the shop also offers a dark roast for the old-school mountain people) and an oat milk cappuccino. The drip was a light and fruity Ethiopian single-origin from Onyx Coffee Lab (the best coffee shop and roaster in Arkansas in our opinion, and the best on Earth according to The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops). For $7, you can get unlimited refills; I only topped up twice, but even that paid for itself. The cappuccino was the best-made I had in the Rockies: The milk was perfectly textured, rich, and creamy, showcasing the barista's skill. The Stereo blend espresso from Portland's Heart Roasters gave it a fruity undertone. Coffee by Topo also has a cocktail menu — I witnessed someone order an Irish coffee just before 9 a.m.
Grateful Day in Leadville
At the top of the U.S. sits Leadville, the highest incorporated city in the country. Up a side street from the historic downtown full of buildings from the city's mining-boomtown past is the partially Grateful Dead-themed coffee shop, Grateful Day. Depending on who's working, you'll either hear the occasional Grateful Dead song or nothing but. (If you look closely at the mural on the wall, you'll see a lightning bolt in homage to the band.)
The shop has been around a while, but it reopened under new ownership in July 2026. The original owner obsessively tested many different suppliers for its syrups (at least for flavors not made in-house) as well as its beans, which come from Color Coffee. The current ownership hasn't changed suppliers.
The drip coffee was complex and bright, and the cappuccino was solid. Tourists tend to accidentally stumble on Grateful Day, but locals were seeking it out. Both times I went, folks were meeting to talk business: Entrepreneurs discussed health insurance, and an artist met with a client. Coming from Los Angeles, a city that does lots of business over coffee, I love a great spot to take a meeting.
Yeti's Grinds in Vail, Edwards, and Eagle
Yeti's Grind was the first shop that clued me into the Rockies' specialty coffee scene. Serving the Denver-based roasters Corvus and Sweet Bloom, the business has four locations: two in Vail, one in Eagle, and one in Edwards. The drip coffee here is roasted for Yeti's Grind by Corvus. It's a medium-roast blend, but when I visited the West Vail location, the hint of acidity from the South American and East African origins still came through. The cappuccino's microfoam was both textured and dense.
First opened in Eagle in 2007, Yeti's Grind is an institution for the skiing, biking, and hiking crowd along I-70. Owners Larry and Marci Leith ran restaurants in Denver when they decided to open a coffee shop up in the mountains as a third place for people to gather. The shops have the feel of community spaces, and over time, they also became a place to educate people about the intricacies of a good brew. Sweet Bloom — whose founder, Andy Sprenger, is an award-winning roaster — opened in Denver in 2013 and provides the shop with a custom Yeti's coffee blend.
Coffee Lab in Crested Butte and Gothic
Perhaps the location enchanted me, but at Coffee Lab, the drinks were flavorful and the baristas knew what they were doing. The shop has two locations (both of which I visited) just above the mountain vacation town of Crested Butte. One is in the transit center at Mt. Crested Butte — the ski resort area overlooking the historic town — and the other is further up the mountain in Gothic. This second location is at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, home to scientists and adventurers exploring the high-altitude terrain.
The approximately 3-mile dirt road to reach the Gothic location winds against the mountains with a steep drop to the valley below, but my little Prius C could handle it. Behind the shop are the Maroon Bells with the city of Aspen right on the other side (although to get there, you have to take the long way around). Coffee Lab serves Boxcar, a specialty roaster based in Boulder, Colorado. At the Mt. Crested Butte location, you can choose from two drip options: the fruity, light-roasted Cherrypicker blend or the medium-roasted Bareknuckle blend. My cappuccino there was solid, and the foam held the latte art well. Further up in Gothic, only the Bareknuckle is available, but it still has plenty of fruity acidity and complexity.
Sitting outside at around 9,500 feet, nestled between mountain peaks, I overheard conversations about phenology — of how longer summers and shorter winters are changing the life cycles of the plants and animals around them. A nice coffee, a long dirt road between me and cell service, and nowhere else to be: It was the right way to end a trip to the Rockies.