How To Order At A Cocktail Bar, According To Experts

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Have you ever shown up at a cocktail bar, hoping to score yourself a delicious drink, only to end up with something overly sweet or so boozy it makes you wince? The world of cocktails is vast, and everyone has their own preferences, so it's easy to end up with something you don't love. But once you learn how to order at a cocktail bar, everything changes. No longer will you choose a cocktail just because you know the name or you think it's trendy; you'll have the tools to discover what you genuinely enjoy.

As a former bartender and general cocktail fan, I have some idea of how to order confidently and find the right drink for you. But I wanted to get some true expert advice to back this up, so I spoke with four people in the industry. Chris Tunstall is a former mixologist and owner of barware company A Bar Above. Chrissy Sheffey is the general manager of Doyle Bar in Washington, DC. Guillermo Bravo is the beverage director of Chicago-based two-Michelin-star Ever and its sister bar, After. Jennifer Brian is a spirits professional, co-founder of craft cocktail company Make & Muddle, and author of "Classic Cocktail Revival."

Thanks to their extensive experience, I've gathered a range of tips for ordering at a cocktail bar more confidently and in a way that leaves you with a drink you enjoy. It's not about faking it or pretending you know everything, but rather knowing what questions to ask and gradually building up your bank of knowledge.