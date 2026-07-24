3 Of The Best Beginner Rye Whiskeys

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Imbibers of whiskey are often quite serious about their drink of choice. Accordingly, it can feel a little intimidating for neophytes to learn the ropes, especially when it comes to rye whiskey. The liquor is known for having a bold, sometimes overwhelming flavor, but there are plenty of palate-pleasing brands out there. For more insight, Mashed spoke with Katie Stryjewski, cocktail blogger and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden". In our exclusive chat, Stryjewski named Sazerac, Rittenhouse, and Redemption the top three rye whiskey brands for beginners.

Before we dive into the recommendations, let's go over the basics. Rye whiskey gets its name from its mash bill (the specific blend of grains that make a whiskey), which must be at least 51% rye. There are also strict requirements regarding proof or alcohol by volume when distilling, aging, and bottling the liquor. Additionally, rye whiskey must be aged in new oak barrels that are charred inside (charring releases flavors in the wood that seep into the whiskey).

While rye whiskey is subject to very specific rules, variations within the manufacturing process can drastically impact flavor and other factors. When it comes to Stryjewski's recommended brands, the author highlighted two criteria: drinkability and affordability. If you want to continue your education beyond the world of rye, here are several types of whiskey and what makes them unique.