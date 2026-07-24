3 Of The Best Beginner Rye Whiskeys
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Imbibers of whiskey are often quite serious about their drink of choice. Accordingly, it can feel a little intimidating for neophytes to learn the ropes, especially when it comes to rye whiskey. The liquor is known for having a bold, sometimes overwhelming flavor, but there are plenty of palate-pleasing brands out there. For more insight, Mashed spoke with Katie Stryjewski, cocktail blogger and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden". In our exclusive chat, Stryjewski named Sazerac, Rittenhouse, and Redemption the top three rye whiskey brands for beginners.
Before we dive into the recommendations, let's go over the basics. Rye whiskey gets its name from its mash bill (the specific blend of grains that make a whiskey), which must be at least 51% rye. There are also strict requirements regarding proof or alcohol by volume when distilling, aging, and bottling the liquor. Additionally, rye whiskey must be aged in new oak barrels that are charred inside (charring releases flavors in the wood that seep into the whiskey).
While rye whiskey is subject to very specific rules, variations within the manufacturing process can drastically impact flavor and other factors. When it comes to Stryjewski's recommended brands, the author highlighted two criteria: drinkability and affordability. If you want to continue your education beyond the world of rye, here are several types of whiskey and what makes them unique.
Sazerac Rye
Katie Stryjewski advises, "If you want to ease into rye whiskey, Sazerac is a good place to start." A product of New Orleans, Sazerac Rye features notes of plum, orange zest, and vanilla, as well as hints of anise and peppery spice. Because it uses 51% rye in its mash bill (which is the bare minimum for rye), Sazerac is less likely to overwhelm the novice palate. Stryjewski says, "It will have a flavor profile more similar to a bourbon than whiskeys made with a higher percentage of rye."
If you follow Stryjewski's suggestion, this classic Sazerac cocktail recipe is an excellent jumping off point for your rye whiskey exploration. However, if you're determined to get the full effect of Sazerac, drinking it neat is the better approach. Sipping your tipple from a wide-mouthed rocks glass allows for more air exposure and makes it easier to detect all the distinct aroma notes. And because even low-rye brands like Sazerac can be overpowering at first taste, try taking a small sip to prep your palate before diving in.
Rittenhouse Rye
Next up we have Rittenhouse Rye from the famed Heaven Hill Distillery (which also produces Evan Williams and Elijah Craig). As explained by Katie Stryjewski, "[Rittenhouse Rye] is really popular with bartenders. With its high proof, it holds its own in cocktails, and it's very affordable." Rittenhouse clocks in at 100 proof, or about 50% alcohol by volume. In terms of flavor, this rye whiskey has a light herbaceousness with notes of licorice, honey, and cinnamon.
Unlike a lot of other rye whiskey brands, Rittenhouse is completely transparent about the contents of its mash bill. In addition to the requisite 51% rye, Rittenhouse's grain mixture consists of 35% corn and 14% malted barley. With whiskey, the type of grain used has a big impact on flavor. As Stryjewski explains, "Bourbon ... needs to be at least 51% corn, which gives it a nice full sweetness. Rye lends spicier, fruitier flavors to whiskey." Based on Stryjewski's insights, the substantial percentage of corn could be key to Rittenhouse's accessible flavor. The brand also made our ranking of the best whiskeys to put in your whiskey sour.
Redemption Rye
If you're eager to toss the training wheels and drink rye like a real pro, Redemption Rye is the brand for you. Made with 95% rye and 5% barley, Katie Stryjewski characterizes says, "Redemption is a great budget-friendly option with that really spicy, fruity, rye-forward flavor profile." As you may have figured out, Redemption's mash bill is substantially richer in rye as compared to the minimum 51% found in a lot of other beginner friendly brands. But what does this higher percentage actually mean for your taste buds?
Redemption starts with a bold, spice-heavy aroma and features citrusy notes, black pepper, and warm spices. It also has a minty finish that may be missing in whiskeys that use a lower percentage of rye. One of the great things about the bigger, multi-faceted flavors of high-rye whiskeys like Redemption is they can be paired with equally bold ingredients. These brands are perfect for a Black Manhattan, which features Angostura bitters, Averna amaro, and orange bitters, alongside the rye. This whiskey is also perfect for a Kentucky Mule, which is a Southern twist on the classic Moscow Mule.
What to look for (and avoid) when choosing rye whiskey
Selecting a good rye whiskey is pretty similar to the process of picking a good bottle of bourbon. Factors like age and proof are important, as is the type of grain used. According to Katie Stryjewski, if you do some research on the mash bill, it will tell you what you need to know about its flavor. It's also worth considering how you plan on imbibing the liquor. "If you're mixing cocktails and don't want the delicate flavor of the rye to get lost," Stryjewski explains, "choosing a high-rye or high proof rye is a good idea."
The stringent rules surrounding rye whiskey production generally prevent consumers from being saddled with a truly dismal bottle. "You can expect a minimum level of quality no matter what you choose," assures Stryjewski. However, the author has a general caveat regarding the category of rye whiskey. "You may not want to jump directly into really high-rye whiskeys, especially if you're a new whiskey drinker altogether," she warns. If you're the type who loves smooth, palatable flavors in your alcoholic beverages, Stryjewski suggests, "I find bourbon to be a more beginner-friendly starting point."