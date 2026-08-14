Costco Gave This Popular Food Storage Set A Price Cut

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Costco is known for its affordable deals on a wide range of items, from high-end electronics to its famous rotisserie chickens. That means when the warehouse club makes an extra price cut, it's worth shoppers' attention. That's precisely the case with this Snapware Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set, which is on sale through late August.

Typically sold for $35.99, it's currently available for just $30.99. That $5 price cut is equivalent to nearly 15% off — savings that are hard to turn down in a world of ever-increasing grocery prices. Just be aware that this discount is only available through August 23, meaning those in need of extra food storage shouldn't delay.

The set includes nine Pyrex tempered glass containers and their matching BPA-free lids, which use the Snapware design to create an airtight, leakproof seal that's still easy to open. The options range from 6-cup rectangular containers to smaller, 1-cup round ones, and the entire set is safe for the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, providing versatility in storage and cleaning. The glass containers themselves are also oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can reheat food without even transferring it out of the container. Home cooks will enjoy the more subtle benefits as well, including "Write + Erase" lids that are easy to label and relabel, and a convenient nestable design that saves cabinet space. Altogether, this is enough to land the set squarely among the Costco kitchen items that are too good (and cheap) to pass up.