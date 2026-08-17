Why Is Your Refrigerator Freezing Food (And How Can You Fix It)?

It shouldn't be the case that a refrigerator's main compartment freezes food, but it does happen. Thankfully, it can often be chalked up to a few mistakes everyone makes with their fridges. One of the simplest fixes is to make sure your fridge's temperature isn't set too low. If raising the temperature a notch or two above its current setting fixes the problem in a couple of days, then everything should be fine.

If that doesn't work, see if anything's too close to the air vents. These allow the cold air to circulate, and any blockages can restrict airflow, creating spots that reach freezing temperatures. It's also possible that your refrigerator just doesn't have enough food in it. The items inside your fridge help absorb the cold and regulate the appliance's internal temperatures. Keeping your fridge well-stocked — but not overloaded, since that can also end up disturbing the airflow — should help maintain the USDA's ideal storage temperatures of at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lastly, regular cleaning can help prevent the fridge from freezing over, since dust and other buildup can cause its compressor to overwork. Cleaning often-overlooked refrigerator parts like the condenser coils once or twice a year should help too. And make sure to clear any frost buildup inside the fridge, as this can also restrict airflow and lead to frozen spots.