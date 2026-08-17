4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte From Starbucks
Love it or hate it, Pumpkin Spice Latte season at Starbucks will soon be upon us. The chain introduced this iconic beverage in 2004, and while you can find it at other shops, the autumnal drink is all but synonymous with the coffee giant. Fans seem perfectly satisfied with the original recipe of espresso, steamed milk, assorted seasonal spices, and a flavored sauce that features real pumpkin puree. That doesn't mean you can't enhance your Pumpkin Spice Lattes, however, and we have a few ordering tips that do just that.
While Starbucks uses a variety of syrups to make its many coffee drinks, the PSL doesn't actually contain any. Accordingly, you can create new flavor configurations by adding syrups like toasted vanilla, toffee nut, and cinnamon dolce to the seasonal beverage. You might also try swapping the milk with a plant-based substitute or requesting a special steaming technique to really draw the flavor out of the spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin pie spices). It's true that Starbucks baristas hate certain menu items with a burning passion, but staff members are generally happy to do customizations when asked politely.
Add new ingredients for a drinkable pumpkin pie
Frappuccinos and other sugary Starbucks beverages have been accused of being little more than coffee-infused milkshakes, but you can't deny the appeal of these loaded drinks. In this case, a Pumpkin Spice Latte tweak can replicate the taste of actual pumpkin pie, also known as the best Thanksgiving dessert (at least according to Mashed readers). Just ask for extra pumpkin sauce, one pump of white mocha, and extra nutmeg with your next PSL order.
This tip brings up an interesting point. Although the two are often conflated, Starbucks syrups and sauces are different ingredients. Syrups come in a wider selection of flavors and have a thin viscosity, whereas sauces have a heftier consistency and come in fewer varieties (like pumpkin, mocha, and white mocha). If you've ever wanted to replicate your favorite beverage at home using Starbucks syrups and sauces, though, getting your hands on them is easier said than done. According to a Reddit post, the chain will occasionally sell syrups to customers but doesn't sell seasonal items, which includes the pumpkin sauce.
Swap out dairy for coconut milk for a new flavor profile
While Starbucks' default PSL comes with milk, the chain lets patrons customize any drink with non-dairy options. You can choose from soy, oat, and almond alternatives, but we especially love the idea of using coconut milk in the seasonal drink. This plant-based milk could pair quite tastily with the earthy warmth of a Pumpkin Spice Latte, especially when you consider that the version the coffee chain uses isn't the same as the coconut milk you often find in stores.
Starbucks uses a proprietary coconut milk in its shops, which is sweetened with cane sugar and features coconut cream in addition to coconut water concentrate. Remember that there are some differences between coconut milk and coconut cream: Coconut milk has more water, whereas the cream contains a higher concentration of coconut flesh, which gives it a denser consistency. When added to a PSL, you get a deliciously rich fall beverage tinged with a slightly nutty flavor.
Get your spices steamed with the milk
Have you ever wondered why so many coffee drinks feature steamed milk? Along with creating a frothy texture, steaming causes changes that make our taste receptors interpret milk as sweeter and more flavorful. That brings us to our next Starbucks ordering tip, which entails steaming the PSL's seasonal spice blend directly in the milk (as opposed to sprinkling it into the beverage). Though we can't guarantee that all locations will honor this special request, it's certainly worth a shot. Additionally, you'll probably need to ask for this enhancement from your barista directly.
Steaming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon has a similar effect as toasting spices, a process that draws out tasty oils and aromas that usually stay trapped inside. The application of heat intensifies the spices' flavor while simultaneously imbuing the milk with an earthy warmth (much like golden milk, which is made by heating milk with turmeric and other spices). This can make for a tastier Pumpkin Spice Latte overall, as the spiced milk will create a uniform flavor profile.
Experiment with different syrups for a deeper, richer flavor
With a staggering number of customizations available at Starbucks, customers can create their very own beverages from scratch. You can also make tweaks to existing drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte. In addition to the pumpkin pie PSL ordering tip mentioned earlier, there are a few more ways to upgrade your drink with syrups. Remember that syrup options can vary according to location as well as season, as some flavors aren't available all year round. You can inquire at your local Starbucks to learn more about its current syrup selection.
Where available, certain sweeteners offer the most promising results when paired with a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Keep it simple with a pump of vanilla to amplify the sweetness, or get the apple brown sugar to stick with the autumnal theme. If you prefer a spicier beverage, ask for a pump of cinnamon dolce in your PSL. Caramel is another good choice, as the flavor complements the earthy spices and the sweetened steamed milk.