4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte From Starbucks

Love it or hate it, Pumpkin Spice Latte season at Starbucks will soon be upon us. The chain introduced this iconic beverage in 2004, and while you can find it at other shops, the autumnal drink is all but synonymous with the coffee giant. Fans seem perfectly satisfied with the original recipe of espresso, steamed milk, assorted seasonal spices, and a flavored sauce that features real pumpkin puree. That doesn't mean you can't enhance your Pumpkin Spice Lattes, however, and we have a few ordering tips that do just that.

While Starbucks uses a variety of syrups to make its many coffee drinks, the PSL doesn't actually contain any. Accordingly, you can create new flavor configurations by adding syrups like toasted vanilla, toffee nut, and cinnamon dolce to the seasonal beverage. You might also try swapping the milk with a plant-based substitute or requesting a special steaming technique to really draw the flavor out of the spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin pie spices). It's true that Starbucks baristas hate certain menu items with a burning passion, but staff members are generally happy to do customizations when asked politely.