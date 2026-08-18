This High-End Kitchen Appliance Brand Is Owned By Samsung

Corporate portfolios can be loaded with surprises. Take, for example, Qingdao Haier: The Chinese company has actually owned one of the United States' biggest appliance brands, GE, since 2016. Meanwhile, Whirlpool owns several popular makers of kitchen devices, including KitchenAid and Insinkerator. A company as large as Samsung is bound to have many businesses under its wing. One of them just so happens to be the premium kitchen appliance brand, Dacor.

Samsung Electronics America entered an agreement to buy Dacor in August 2016, a little over 50 years since the latter company's founding. While the sale amount wasn't disclosed publicly, a 2018 report in Korea JoongAng Daily valued it at $150 million. We have found no public information about what exactly prompted the sale. However, the Dacor's then-president and CEO Chuck Huebner did highlight Samsung's global presence as a key to facilitating future growth.

Dacor's beginnings go all the way back to California in 1948, when co-founder Stan Joseph created the very first self-contained kitchen vent hood design for home use. As his appliance store grew, he and his family would eventually incorporate it into Distinctive Appliance Corporation, or DACOR for short. Over the decades, the company built its name both as a high-end appliance brand and as a kitchen innovator. It remained American-owned and operated until 2016.