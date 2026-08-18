Brazilian Vs American Steakhouses: 5 Of The Biggest Differences

When a special occasion rolls around, few things match the pomp and circumstance of a meaty dinner to celebrate. These days, you have a whole variety of options to choose from. If you are looking at a good ol' steak, perhaps consider a style from the South. And no, we are not talking about the Southern states of the U.S. We mean much further south, from Brazil. The untold truth of Brazilian steakhouses, also known as rodizios or churrascarias, is they first appeared in the U.S. in 1995 via Rodizio Grill's debut in Colorado.

But what sets a Brazilian steakhouse apart from an American steakhouse? Its meats are often grilled rotisserie-style over open flames, and the salad bar includes Brazilian specialties and side dishes. But what truly makes the experience unique is the way the meats are served at rodizio-style buffets. Waiters make their way across the dining room floor with large skewers of meat, ready to stop at your table so you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast. This stems from its history in the gaucho culture of southern Brazil. Gauchos (AKA Brazilian cowboys) would cook meat over open flames and share them with each other, and this tradition soon became a popular way for everyday Brazilians to enjoy grilled meat. Eventually, it spread beyond Brazil's borders, and we can now enjoy this culinary delight in the U.S.