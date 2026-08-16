X Best McCormicks Grill Mates Seasonings, According To Reviews

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Spice and seasoning giant McCormick has made it easy for grill cooks of all abilities to punch above their weight with its expansive Grill Mates collection. These handy, shake-on flavorings capture some of the most sought after taste profiles in the world of open-fire cuisine when cookout time rolls around. With new flavors cropping up all the time, McCormick ambitiously aims to replicate an extensive array of global flavors, giving every palate something sensational to savor while assisting creative chefs with plenty of enticing blends to work with.

Some blends are better options than others, though determining which are which can be a daunting task if you haven't tried them for yourself. Thanks to the generous opinion-sharing of other cooks who've bitten the bullet and bought the bottles (or packets), there's a sure and steady online road map leading shoppers to McCormick's more premium selections. We wrapped our arms around the best-reviewed Grill Mates flavors from a number of outlets that carry the collection and dug in deep to find out what makes each option a buy worth making. Grab a plate and slice off a slab of insight to give your next grilling holiday a blast of masterful, pre-mixed flavor the crowd will clamor for.