X Best McCormicks Grill Mates Seasonings, According To Reviews
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Spice and seasoning giant McCormick has made it easy for grill cooks of all abilities to punch above their weight with its expansive Grill Mates collection. These handy, shake-on flavorings capture some of the most sought after taste profiles in the world of open-fire cuisine when cookout time rolls around. With new flavors cropping up all the time, McCormick ambitiously aims to replicate an extensive array of global flavors, giving every palate something sensational to savor while assisting creative chefs with plenty of enticing blends to work with.
Some blends are better options than others, though determining which are which can be a daunting task if you haven't tried them for yourself. Thanks to the generous opinion-sharing of other cooks who've bitten the bullet and bought the bottles (or packets), there's a sure and steady online road map leading shoppers to McCormick's more premium selections. We wrapped our arms around the best-reviewed Grill Mates flavors from a number of outlets that carry the collection and dug in deep to find out what makes each option a buy worth making. Grab a plate and slice off a slab of insight to give your next grilling holiday a blast of masterful, pre-mixed flavor the crowd will clamor for.
Roasted Garlic and Herb
The simplicity of roasted garlic and herbs can take any grilled dish into another realm without trying too hard to be impressive. The McCormick version is a popular pick with customers looking for flavor that feels familiar, but adds just enough razzle-dazzle to set taste buds a-tingling. It may sound a bit mundane for the collection it belongs to, but it's a crowd pleaser that knows how to maximize what it does best, which means bringing bold, earthy flavor to any dish you choose to use it in.
Shoppers have enthusiastically rated this simple, yet effective, blend on Amazon more than 15,000 times, averaging a stellar 4.8-star profile; Sam's Club members have done similar, engaging over 150 ratings for a 4.7-star average. Thoughtful write-ups make sure shoppers know how bold the roasted garlic essence is and how well the whole concoction works on everything from beef to veggies. It's so irresistible, Redditors have eagerly offered copycat versions that use spice rack staples, a sure indicator that what McCormick puts in its package is a traditional winner at the barbecue.
Mesquite
For a more complex, desert-forward take on a smoky barbecue seasoning, Mesquite Grill Mates takes the best and worst popular cuts of steak into seriously delicious territory. But, why stop there, when you can brush it onto skewers of shrimp, slather it over steak and veggie kebabs, and coat your chicken wings in the dusky goodness? And, if you're an ambitious home cook who loves pushing the boundaries, you can even cover thinly-sliced spuds for handcrafted air fryer potato chips that add gourmet flair to your snack table.
Despite the word "marinade" in the name, this sophisticated essence can also function as a rub or a shake-on to expand its uses beyond the main dish. Whether looking at Amazon's 3,600-plus ratings or consulting Walmart's 600-plus ratings, shoppers have ensured this soothing seasoning maintains a 4.7-star average. Praise for the tenderizing properties and full-bodied flavor give this Southwestern specialty an elite status in the spice aisle; cooks who've used it on both chicken and vegetables have been wildly impressed by how much of a punch the blend packs.
Brown Sugar Bourbon
The smoky, sweet spirit of traditional barbecue comes shining through in McCormick's Brown Sugar Bourbon blend, a Grill Mates shake-on that sticks with old-fashioned tradition, but keeps your cookouts from feeling stale. Sam's Club customers are blown away by how well it flavors pork in particular, applying it to chops, loins, and pulled pork — a trifecta used in the most delicious pork dinner recipes. With molasses and bell pepper on hand to add delicious complexity, there's no dish that doesn't get better with this classic flavor mash-up worked into the recipe.
Ratings at shopping outlets like Walmart and Sam's Club average nothing lower than 4.6 stars; even with over 5,500 reviews on Amazon, this Southern-style flavoring peaks at a 4.8-star average, where reviewers jokingly warn that the aroma is enticing enough to stir up jealousy as it drifts into the neighbors' yard. That could also mean it's a fantastic ice breaker for getting your community cookout up and running.
Chipotle Pepper
A little Southwestern spice enters the picture with Chipotle Pepper Grill Mates in your spice rack. Pulverized peppers share the packet with tomato, garlic, onion, and other spices to form a piquant partnership that doesn't miss. It's the sort of magic powder that turns your hibachi into the site of a culinary celebration, filling the air with the sweet perfume of something special coming together over the flames.
According to Walmart shoppers, there's nothing you can't add flavor to with a little of this warm spice profile worked into your plans; more than 1,600 ratings shake out to a 4.7-star average on the big box behemoth's online listing. Reviewers praise its ability to season beef, fish, and chicken, making your taco night a more intriguing occasion and adding kick to your kebabs. Whether they use it as a rub or a wet marinade, Amazon shoppers are equally chuffed about how well this chipotle dust transforms into a marinade that imparts smoky flavor without bringing the heat. The 1,400-plus ratings and 4.8-star average on the site speaks volumes about how home cooks feel about this peppy peppery packet.
Tomato, Garlic, and Basil
The Italian way is the right way to make the flavor profile of your grilled goods feel like tablecloth dining. A classic combo, like Tomato, Garlic, and Basil, puts Mediterranean magic within reach no matter what picks you pour it onto. With powdered tomato as a features player, the concentrated savory flavor boosts the tang factor in a way that whole tomatoes can't, elevating the character of your chosen dishes with just a scoop or two.
Thousands of reviewers have weighed in on the quality of this robust medley on Amazonand Walmart.com, adding up to a 4.7-star average that speaks to the versatility and enjoyability found in every bottle. Give your pasta an easy flavor blitz with a few shakes or take mashed potatoes in a savory new direction, all with just a single addition to your arsenal. It replaces the need for fresh tomatoes and real herbs on occasions that call for easy solutions. This one does contain Parmesan, butter, and milk, so anyone with food sensitivities should steer clear, as should strict plant-based eaters. Everyone else can season to their heart's delight.
Brazilian Steakhouse
There's something luxurious about the prospect of a Brazilian Steakhouse Grill Mates seasoning that can replicate a full-blown restaurant experience, minus the table service. Paprika, jalapeño, and bell peppers in powdered form ensure a power-packed personality imparted to your beefiest cuts. But, don't stop there; rave-worthy lamb recipes, premium pork picks, and creative chicken dishes are all prime candidates for a hearty dash of Brazilian-style flavor, lifting your menu into restaurant-quality terrain.
The authenticity here is solid enough to please true Brazilians, according to an Amazon reviewer who's adopted the seasoning when cooking for their wife. The well-measured heat factor makes it an inviting blend to jazz up a Philly cheesesteak, according to another satisfied shopper. Some home cooks even find it to be a stellar stand-in for the flavoring used at Fogo de Chao, which explains why over 2,000 Amazon ratings hold a 4.7-star average — especially considering that local stores run out quickly, making online shopping the only way to replenish your stock.
Smokehouse Maple
A little sweet, a little smoky, and a whole lot of delicious; that's what Smokehouse Maple Grill Mates captures in a formula that replicates the sensational swirl of bacon and barbecue notes. This one makes a tasty crust over your chops and loins when used as a rub, but you can easily incorporate it into a simple sauce to brush onto ribs and patties, too. And, if you happen to conjure up a Dijon-based salad dressing or spread for your best cookout burger recipes with a generous pour of this groovy seasoning included? No one would hold it against you.
In addition to grilling, reviewers report their success with using Smokehouse Maple when air frying foods ,as well — versatility that invites you to bring the cookout indoors. One shopper even uses this flavor to make a clever copycat McRib sandwich at home! With over 3,600 ratings and a 4.8-star average on Amazon and more than 1,300 ratings with a 4.7-star average on Walmart.com, there's no doubt this timeless formulation is one of the best decisions you can make when adding Grill Mates to your go-to kitchen staples.
Garlic Butter
The utmost in steakhouse essences captured in a bottled sprinkle? McCormick's makes it happen with Garlic Butter Grill Mates eliminating the guesswork in achieving the peak gourmet moment your T-bones and prime ribs deserve. Even if fresh garlic and real butter are built in to your gourmet habits, this blend makes it possible to incorporate those comforting flavors into your favorite creations on the spur of the moment, opening the doors to all sorts of experimentation.
Garlic Butter is one of the best (and most highly rated) Grill Mates selections sold on Amazon, with over 10,000 ratings holding a 4.7-star average; another 950-plus at Walmart.com have the same average, all good signs that this is a top-quality pick. Beyond the expected uses on meats and poultry (and not overlooking pasta, rice, and seafood, of course), this fundamental blend goes beyond the main dish to add flavor to potatoes, salads, and any vegetable you can think of. It makes a fantastic toast topper, works amazingly well on popcorn, and wouldn't be out of place on eggs or hash browns. With no actual butter needed, you can capture the heart and soul of a true garlic butter combo in a single stroke that fits in your spice rack.
Montreal Steak
With Montreal Steakseasoning, Canadian flavors get a spot in the Grill Mates line-up to represent the unique cuisine of the Northland. The secret spell under the lid swirls together salt with both black and red pepper, plus garlic, onion, and paprika. It's a subtle yet effective combination that helps expand flavors in your best special occasion steaks without overwhelming the inherent flavors in your favorite cuts — even the cheaper ones. The earthy essences are a natural fit for chicken and pork as well, though you can definitely stretch the potential by trying it on vegetables and starches, too.
The Amazon listing shows a whopping 10,800-plus ratings that capture a 4.7-star average; Sam's Club has fewer total ratings at 2,600, but they garner an impressive 4.9-star average. With warehouse and online shopping at quantity possible, you'll have plenty to play around with at every cooker in your household. Though dinner selections are the obvious options, customers have also incorporated it into their breakfast bowls to knock blandness out of the equation. The even-handed salt content also makes Montreal Steak a fine substitute that provides well-rounded flavor without an over-dependence on sodium.
Montreal Chicken
Poultry gets some dedicated representation in McCormick's Grill Mates collection with a Montreal chicken seasoning customers consider a tasty prospect. Orange peel and green pepper give this seasoning a unique freshness that's perfect on poultry; think rubs for simple baked chicken breasts or roasted, whole hens and you starting seeing all the gourmet enchantment you can create with it. But, that shouldn't stop you from testing it out on shrimp, lamb chops, or appetizer-sized meatballs to see how flexible the blend can be.
This is another high-ranker with Amazon loyalists, who stamp it with a 4.8-star average among more than 6,500 ratings. They rave about how pot pies come to life and how even unexpected creations, like ham and cheese sandwiches, perk up with a shake or two. There's also word that Montreal Chicken Grill Mates goes easy on the salt, which will help salt-conscious cooks, but may require chefs who like a little more salty tingle to augment with a few shakes of sodium.
Worcestershire Pub Burger
The McCormick Grill Mates catalog doesn't neglect English bar bite flavors, coming up with the zesty Worcestershire Pub Burger blend that warms up your cookout with warm traditional flavors. Rich, umami tones add depth to ground meats of all sorts for mouthwatering copycat tavern burgers. There's also onion, garlic, and assorted spices included for a balanced profile of flavors. Imagine impressing your guests on game night with sliders that serve a roundhouse kick to the tastebuds as big as any full-sized burger can.
This quick seller comes and goes, which might make finding it a bit of a treasure hunt. Amazon stocks it, giving online shoppers a fighting chance to find some; the over-5,100 Amazon ratings with a 4.8-star average say it's worth the search. Customers call it the all-around best burger seasoning and report that it doesn't take much to deliver powerful flavor, which says you'll be getting a great bargain. With so much to go around, you can work into your meat loaf, top steaks, and chops, and even transform ground beef into upscale meat balls to shake up your pasta preferences.
How we chose these seasonings
To select the best choices from the McCormick Grill Mates collection, we consulted customer ratings and reviews from Amazon, Walmart, and Sam's Club, since those have the most robust reviewing systems. We picked the blends with the highest average among starred ratings compared to the total number of ratings and reviews at the time of writing.
Social media chatter on Reddit and other sites in which cooks with first-hand experience was helpful in determining what makes each selection a prime choice. With so many flavors to choose from, understanding the real-world qualities of each Grill Mates mix (aspects like tasting notes and compatibility with certain meats and vegetables) allowed us to explain the merits of the items on the list without having to fire up the grill and attempting to replicate dishes that reach the quality of those conjured up by the myriad grill masters of the internet.