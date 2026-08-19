The Trader Joe's Seafood Buy That's Hard To Beat For The Price
Trader Joe's is best known for two things: distinctly delicious products and affordable prices. On some occasions, a single product can embody both. One example is the chain's crispy battered calamari, which also happens to be a top choice for seafood you should buy at Trader Joe's. A 1-pound package sells for just $6.49. Based on the five servings suggested on the label, that's $1.30 each, an impressive value for a cooked protein in a world of high grocery prices. It's also cheap compared to other frozen calamari options, which often range from $8 to over $10 per pound. They also don't require a dedicated fryer or large quantities of oil, with prep instructions suggesting either the air fryer or a traditional oven.
The crispy calamari doesn't skimp on quality to get to that affordable price, either. Trader Joe's notes it worked with Italian seafood specialists to develop its version, promising a light, crunchy batter and a robust seasoning that includes garlic, onion, and chili pepper. Our reviewer described the flavor as "buttery and subtly spicy," also praising the simple "natural mix" of ingredients without preservatives, stabilizers, or other additives. Still, the appeal primarily comes from the value. The review criticized the texture and a slight excess of fishiness, concluding the culinary experience was "Just kind of standard rather than very good or offensively bad."
Customers cheer the calamari's value, but thoughts differ on the taste
Opinions from customers are mixed. One Reddit user posted a positive review praising the taste, value, and ease of preparation, but others responded by calling the calamari "decidedly meh" and "a little chewy but ... decent." Praise for the price, however, was consistent.
Picking the right Trader Joe's seafood items is just as important as avoiding the wrong ones. Our reviewer panned the salmon filets as "lacking in both quality and value," reduced the cod filets to being "aggressively plain," and said the smoked ahi tuna lacked flavor and pizzazz. Luckily, the calamari is among the worthwhile choices in the chain's regular seafood inventory, including shelf-stable options like canned tuna and sardines.
The shelves and chilled sections of Trader Joe's are filled with hidden gems you've been overlooking, from ube mochi pancake and waffle mix to balsamic rosemary grilled chicken. Value-oriented shoppers shouldn't pass over the chain's frozen crispy calamari. While thoughts may differ on the calamari's taste and texture, there's no arguing about the affordability.