The Trader Joe's Seafood Buy That's Hard To Beat For The Price

Trader Joe's is best known for two things: distinctly delicious products and affordable prices. On some occasions, a single product can embody both. One example is the chain's crispy battered calamari, which also happens to be a top choice for seafood you should buy at Trader Joe's. A 1-pound package sells for just $6.49. Based on the five servings suggested on the label, that's $1.30 each, an impressive value for a cooked protein in a world of high grocery prices. It's also cheap compared to other frozen calamari options, which often range from $8 to over $10 per pound. They also don't require a dedicated fryer or large quantities of oil, with prep instructions suggesting either the air fryer or a traditional oven.

The crispy calamari doesn't skimp on quality to get to that affordable price, either. Trader Joe's notes it worked with Italian seafood specialists to develop its version, promising a light, crunchy batter and a robust seasoning that includes garlic, onion, and chili pepper. Our reviewer described the flavor as "buttery and subtly spicy," also praising the simple "natural mix" of ingredients without preservatives, stabilizers, or other additives. Still, the appeal primarily comes from the value. The review criticized the texture and a slight excess of fishiness, concluding the culinary experience was "Just kind of standard rather than very good or offensively bad."