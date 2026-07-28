6 Beers To Buy At Costco And 4 To Leave On The Shelf
If you're a Costco shopper, you know that it's usually the place to go to score major deals on everything from furniture and appliances to snacks and drinks to even vacations and jewelry. And while the bulk format usually ensures that Costco is offering its customers amazing deals and lower prices per unit, shoppers should use a discerning eye and not assume that they're getting the best possible price.
And it's no different when you head to the beer section. A lot of the time, Costco is beating out the competition when it comes to pricing on popular brews — but not always. From big-name beer brands to more niche craft brews, Costco has a lot of variety when it comes to beer, but be sure not to mindlessly add something that catches your eye to the cart without doing digging on the pricing to help you save. Read on to discover which beers you should stock up on and which you should skip on your next Costco run.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager
The Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager is beloved by beer aficionados. Brewed by Deschutes Brewery based out of Bend, Oregon, this beer is swimming in accolades. It has won the silver medal at the World Beer Cup and even took gold at the Great American Beer Festival.
The brew is lightly hopped, has a sweet, malty flavor, and is incredibly drinkable. Even avid beer fans on sites like Beer Advocate consider this one a winner, with praise ranging from a simple "delicious" to "super crushable, would drink this over any macro any day of the week."
Another pro? The price. Twelve 12-ounce cans of this crowd-pleasing beer will only cost you about $13.25, or approximately just over a dollar per can. Costco recently announced, however, that it would be discontinuing the partnership with Deschutes when the current contract ends in the fall of 2026, so fans of this beer should stock up while they can.
Buy: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
This beer has been a fan-favorite since it was first introduced in the 1980s. With a bold hoppiness and a sweet, bready malt flavor, it's a refreshing brew adored by both beer lovers and casual drinkers alike. Unlike many craft brews, you can luckily score a deal on the price if you know where to look.
This Sierra Nevada beer (unofficially California's signature beer) is widely available at Costco, where a 24-pack of 12-ounce cans usually runs about $30, or roughly $1.25 per beer. That makes the Costco version of the Sierra Nevada brew more affordable than at most other chain retailers. Part of the reason is that most large beverage distributors like Total Wine don't seem to carry the beer in the 24-pack of cans — most only seem to offer 12-packs, which increases the price per unit.
And customers have taken notice of this price difference. While complaints abound on sites like Reddit about the increasing price of this particular beer, several commenters recommend Costco as one of the most affordable spots to shop.
Buy: Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Designed to embody the culture and beauty of Hawaii, every Kona Big Wave Beer is inspired by the spirit of the islands — and the Golden Ale is no different. This brew has a light body and bright, hoppy flavor, making it a versatile beer you can enjoy with a wide range of your favorite bites (and especially Hawaiian food). It's also refreshing and thirst-quenching on a warm afternoon.
Costco has the "best priced Kona Big Wave on the market," according to one Reddit thread. Over the years, it seems the average price has remained relatively consistent, with the current average clocking in at about $26 for 24 12-ounce cans, or about $1.08 per beer.
Though larger retailers like Total Wine or BevMo! come close, their prices are still slightly higher than the Costco average — and significantly higher than the Costco low price of about $18 that you can occasionally score when they offer added discounts.
Buy: Guinness
Guinness is perhaps one of the world's most iconic beers. Brewed in Ireland, this stout has been made for over 260 years and has garnered a cult following around the globe. The creamy, dark brew has a balance of bitterness and sweetness, with notes of roasted barley, coffee, and dark chocolate. Though some swear that this beer tastes best in Ireland, many will have to make do with cans or bottles until they can get to the Emerald Isle and enjoy a perfectly poured pint.
And for those who want to satisfy their Guinness craving stateside, Costco's price is hard to beat. It offers an average of just over $33 for 24 14.9-ounce cans — but the price can drop as low as $15 when it goes on sale. Besides the impressive pricing, Costco also seems to be one of the few places to buy a 24-pack, according to customers.
Though you can find the same elsewhere if you look hard enough, other retailers' pricing is a few dollars more than the Costco average. Costco customers and Guinness lovers also rejoice at the cost savings around St. Patrick's Day, when Costco runs seasonal deals that avid beer drinkers wait all year for to stock up.
Buy: German Unique Brews Biergarten Collection
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind collection of 24 different German beers, look no further than Costco. The Biergarten Collection features two dozen different German beers, ranging from hefeweizens to rauchbier and everything in between. The beers come from six different German breweries and range in ABV from 4.1% to 8.0%.
Though the average price is higher than many other beer brands at nearly $60, you get a nearly unbeatable variety of imported beers to sample for roughly $2.50 per beer. The unique mix runs the gamut, and beer aficionados everywhere appreciate the variety. Some even view it as a beer Advent calendar of sorts (in place of those that Costco previously sold), since the case is usually available around the holidays.
If you prefer variety over consistency, this pack is for you. Though not every brew may be a favorite, it's the perfect way to expand your horizons and taste new-to-you beers at an affordable price.
Buy: Bud Light
Though Bud Light may not be known for being the most high-quality beer out there, it's affordable, easy to drink, and widely available. And while this brew is well-known for its cost-effectiveness, Costco takes that to a whole new level.
Bud Light prices at Costco seem to be even lower than average; a 30-pack of cans at Costco is $22.59 compared to about $26 or $27 at other retailers. It can get even cheaper (if you can believe it) when Costco runs sales and promos, dropping down to as low as $21.50 for a 30-can case. And unlike with many of its other beer offerings, Costco also has a wide variety of Bud Light containers to choose from; cans, glass bottles, and aluminum bottles.
The only downside? You can't buy small quantities at Costco (which should come as no surprise given it's a bulk retailer). So if you are an avid Bud Light drinker, throwing a get-together, or like to keep your fridge stocked just in case, this is the deal of a lifetime. But if you prefer to drink one beer here and there, it might be best to look elsewhere for smaller quantities as you need them.
Skip: Budweiser
Budweiser was, for many years, the bestselling beer in the United States. Though it no longer holds the top spot, it's still well-liked for its medium body and drinkability — which is why it's available virtually everywhere that beer is sold.
Though you might get Budweiser for a hair cheaper at Costco than other stores — it's on average $27 for a case of 36 — you can get it for a steal at other retailers when they're running promotions. A few years ago, a Redditor posted a 24-pack of Budweiser for a mind-blowing $3.50 for the entire case at their local supermarket. While a deal that good may be tough to come by, it's not unheard of to find a case on sale for $20. When you catch those store promos, you'll probably score a better price per beer than you'll find at Costco.
The other benefit of shopping elsewhere is that you can get smaller quantities. At Costco, you can only buy Budweiser in packs of 30 or 36. While that may be a good thing if you drink a lot of it or are throwing a party, it may not be the best option for casual or occasional drinkers.
Skip: Yuengling
This medium-bodied beer is known for its malty flavor and subtle sweetness. It's crafted from a 19th-century recipe that was resurrected in the late 1980s by America's oldest brewery, bringing classic beer-making to the modern day. The classic lager blends German and American traits, creating something distinctly unique that is refreshing, drinkable, and affordable — a perfect combination.
Though Yuengling is typically more affordable than more niche craft brews, it's still worth searching for the best deal. But Costco may not always be the answer.
The average cost for 24 12-ounce cans at Costco is $21.48, which is about the same as other retailers like Total Wine or local grocery stores. The Costco pricing can also range up to about $25, making it similarly priced to other major retailers like Walmart. Those major retailers, however, also have promos and sales that can make it cheaper or about the same in the long run. So while you're not losing out if you pick up your next case at Costco, you're not getting a stellar deal, either.
Skip: Michelob Ultra
It's an understatement to say that Michelob Ultra is well-liked. As the top-selling beer in the United States by volume, it can be found at nearly every bar, restaurant, liquor store, and grocery store. So when the urge strikes, it's not finding Michelob Ultra that's the problem — it's finding the best deal.
With Costco's bulk pricing, it might initially seem like the best option; for a 30-beer case, the pricing averages about $28. Total Wine, however, offers the same case for just over $26. Though Target's list price is $32, it offers promotions and sales that bring a case down to about the same price as Costco.
So while Costco isn't necessarily a bad place to buy Michelob Ultra, it's not worth a special trip because you're not saving any money. Another bonus of buying it elsewhere is that you can buy smaller quantities if you're looking for just a few beers instead of a case.
Skip: Modelo Especial
Most beer drinkers like — if not love Modelo. This well-balanced, pale lager has a touch of sweetness and light hoppiness that makes it very drinkable. The Pilsner-style brew has a clean finish and is known for its orange blossom honey scent. While it may not be the most complex or unique beer on the market, it's refreshing and versatile, which is probably why it's become the bestselling beer by dollars spent (accounting for 10% of all beer sales in the U.S.).
When buying Modelo, Costco is actually a worse deal compared to other retailers. The bulk retailer's average price of roughly $29 for a 24-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles is more than the $28 you can score at large beverage distributors like Total Wine. Though prices are sometimes higher at grocery chains, they also run promos that can bring the pricing down to similar (if not lower) than that found at Costco — and sometimes you'll even score a major deal at chains like Walmart, according to customers.
Methodology
To determine the best beers to buy and skip at Costco, we first identified beers commonly sold at Costco stores across multiple regions and locations. We researched customer feedback and reviews on beer rating platforms and online forums to gauge overall customer sentiment. Elements like taste, quality, value, consistency, and overall customer satisfaction were all evaluated. We also compared Costco pricing and availability against major grocery stores, liquor retailers, and online beverage retailers to determine relative value.
Our recommended beers had a combination of strong customer sentiment and a clear Costco price advantage, while beers to avoid had either negative customer feedback or Costco pricing that offered little to no savings or added value over other retailers.