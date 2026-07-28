6 Beers To Buy At Costco And 4 To Leave On The Shelf

If you're a Costco shopper, you know that it's usually the place to go to score major deals on everything from furniture and appliances to snacks and drinks to even vacations and jewelry. And while the bulk format usually ensures that Costco is offering its customers amazing deals and lower prices per unit, shoppers should use a discerning eye and not assume that they're getting the best possible price.

And it's no different when you head to the beer section. A lot of the time, Costco is beating out the competition when it comes to pricing on popular brews — but not always. From big-name beer brands to more niche craft brews, Costco has a lot of variety when it comes to beer, but be sure not to mindlessly add something that catches your eye to the cart without doing digging on the pricing to help you save. Read on to discover which beers you should stock up on and which you should skip on your next Costco run.