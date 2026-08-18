Review: Long John Silver's New Menu Items Are Worth Checking Out, So Long As You Aren't Craving Seafood
We are living in tumultuous times, no matter who you are. For me, I feel it the most when it comes to my food. Personally, I like to prep, cook, and then eat my feelings, and that has become incredibly difficult as of late. We have all seen prices continue to rise. We have all seen the recalls and the news about the recalls. If there was ever a time for comfort food, it's now. But from where?
Well, for me, I went looking for it in a Long John Silver's test kitchen I was invited to visit to try new items on the limited-time menu. LJS and I go back a few decades, meaning I've been eating it since I was a kid, and I was more than happy to go hunting for comfort in a food that had always offered it.
My real hope was to catch a few bites of some old favorites — perhaps a $6 basket of classics, a new deal the company has dedicated itself to offering this year. I hoped things wouldn't veer too much out of the brand's lane with the new additions of Fried Pickles and Ranch with Old Bay dipping sauce, not to mention Pumpkin Cheesecake. I'll give you some insights into the tasty treats.
Methodology
I wasn't entirely certain of everything I would be tasting during my time in the Long John Silver's test kitchen, but I was very comfortable with my experience knowing the brand would guide me. I have tried almost everything on the Long John Silver's menu. I know exactly what LJS tastes like and has tasted like since the '80s. My expectations for any new menu offerings were that they fit within that taste profile and aesthetic. I've seen too many restaurants across a large spectrum of price sectors grasping at edible straws lately, and I didn't want to see that with my old friend Long John.
My concern was about how such a distinctive-tasting brand could do something both new and familiar at the same time. To be successful, anything new had to not only taste like a signature product, but also mesh so seamlessly into the menu that it would feel as if it had always been there. That's a tall order, and I can honestly say it is not one I initially would have bet Long John's to fill. I've never been so glad to be wrong. I can't tell the future, but from what I saw and tasted, this old seafood restaurant has set a course for a world of new growth. After just one bite, I knew I was hooked. See if you get caught by one of these items starting on Monday, August 24, and available nationwide.
Taste test: Fried Pickles
The thing you need to know about the Fried Pickles is that they are unlike any other restaurant chain fried pickle you have ever had in your life. You know how I know that? Because you have never had a fried pickle that has been hand-battered in Long John Silver's signature, iconic, flavorful batter. This is the first time for this item to hit the menu, but it makes so much sense. People buy the fried batter on its own; they're known as crumblies. How is something covered in it not going to be good? Especially if it's a pickle. It's nearly impossible!
I was pleased to see that the pickle held the batter well. It wasn't overly coated, with the pickle showing through in spots, and the taste ratio between batter and pickle was perfect. As soon as I put it to my tongue, the buttery, salty, greasy, perfect flavor of the batter hit warmly. As my teeth sank into the pickle, my taste buds were delighted by a tartness that burst refreshingly across my palate and then took its leave gently. There were multiple levels of crunch and juice for texture. I immediately wanted another! It was the iconic LJS taste but with a dynamic new twist. Get a small order for only $2.99, but only while supplies last.
Taste test: Ranch with Old Bay
Long John Silver's is having fun adding new tastes by playing with its sauce options. The recent Summer Special Platter came with a Citrus Honey Mustard that was just as unique as any LSJ flavor I've ever tasted. It was also unlike any honey mustard I have ever had and never knew I was missing. I hope it comes back.
Hearing that the chain was debuting its Ranch with Old Bay didn't surprise me. The two go together. But, I have tasted and been disappointed by other co-branded items seasoned with Old Bay, and I was skeptical about this sauce. While the two flavors should be unquestionably linked, the ratios must be perfectly on point. Between Ranch and Old Bay, you are playing with a tremendous number of flavors that require precision balance. Thankfully, the culinary experts at the Long John Silver's test kitchen have that kind of precision.
This dressing was creamy on first taste. A savoriness slowly blossomed, followed by umami. To my greatest surprise, there was only the slightest hint of salt, just enough. While there was a bit of warmth and the flavor was full, I wouldn't necessarily call it spicy or hot, which is something I have generally associated with Old Bay. This was as comfortable a flavor as biscuits and gravy and just as dense a taste. When paired with the new fried pickle dish, all elemental flavors amplified, sending tiny shockwaves of taste sensations. It was also very tasty with the fish and hushpuppies.
Taste test: Pumpkin Cheesecake
I was unaware of this before, perhaps because I had never ordered dessert at Long John Silver's, but the restaurant has served The Cheesecake Factory Bakery cheesecake since 2023. This opens up opportunities for smaller towns and cities without a Cheesecake Factory to experience a taste of the brand. And it is also something to help bring guests into the seafood restaurant.
The partnership has gone so well, in fact, that now LJS offers seasonal flavors along with the usual Classic and Triple Chocolate Cheesecake options for around $4.50. Before Monday, you can still probably grab a slice of the summer's Creamsicle Cheesecake. But come Monday, you had better be feeling some fall vibes if you plan on grabbing cheesecake with your $6 Chicken & Fish Basket (the $6 option that starts the same day). Because that's when Pumpkin Cheesecake season begins.
I took only the smallest bite, and my eyes instantly closed, refusing to give anything else attention while my palate relished the flavor that I was experiencing. It was creamy and substantial. There was a warmth of cinnamon that kept the sweetness in check. The pleasant sourness of the cheesecake was slight but not unnoticed. The filling was so delightfully tasteful and transcendent that I don't even remember the crust. Once available, you can buy a cheesecake slice for $4.59.
Final verdict: Long John Silver's is offering us what we've been looking for in cost, quality, and comfort food
Like I said, I am no stranger to Long John Silver's. However, I didn't realize how long it had actually been since I had it. But just a couple of years later, the portion sizes were still extremely plentiful. The flavor was just as good as it ever had been. The quality had not wavered from hand-battered, wild-caught Alaskan pollock. And I could taste it. I could taste it in the cream of the ranch and in the freshness of the pickles. I could see it in the precise breading and white flake of the fish. Despite external price surges, hikes, and tariffs, there is still both value and excellence found in fast food. It's at Long John Silver's.
Much like Burger King has put its sights back on the Whopper, Long John Silver's is staying close to its roots to offer the best of what it is known for. And I appreciate that it's not jumping on every bandwagon that comes along because it seems to be working for everyone involved, including us, the customers. Holding close to its core flavors, Long John Silver's is slowly branching off into new options that organically meld with what made the food famous in the first place. And I only hope it keeps doing what it is doing.