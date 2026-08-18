Review: Long John Silver's New Menu Items Are Worth Checking Out, So Long As You Aren't Craving Seafood

We are living in tumultuous times, no matter who you are. For me, I feel it the most when it comes to my food. Personally, I like to prep, cook, and then eat my feelings, and that has become incredibly difficult as of late. We have all seen prices continue to rise. We have all seen the recalls and the news about the recalls. If there was ever a time for comfort food, it's now. But from where?

Well, for me, I went looking for it in a Long John Silver's test kitchen I was invited to visit to try new items on the limited-time menu. LJS and I go back a few decades, meaning I've been eating it since I was a kid, and I was more than happy to go hunting for comfort in a food that had always offered it.

My real hope was to catch a few bites of some old favorites — perhaps a $6 basket of classics, a new deal the company has dedicated itself to offering this year. I hoped things wouldn't veer too much out of the brand's lane with the new additions of Fried Pickles and Ranch with Old Bay dipping sauce, not to mention Pumpkin Cheesecake. I'll give you some insights into the tasty treats.