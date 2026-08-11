The Biggest Taylor Farms Recalls To Sweep The US

Whoever said all publicity is good publicity has clearly never been involved in a multi-product, multi-state food recall. Of course we're talking about Taylor Farms, a massive manufacturer of salad kits and other fresh items, which was implicated in two separate food safety incidents in a little less than a month. Already eclipsing some of the biggest food recalls in 2026 so far (including products like baby formula, fried rice, and ravioli), Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce and several products containing its jalapeños in August 2026. These recalls have impacted most states and involve numerous brands, products, and major retailers.

In addition to these incidents, Taylor Farms has been embroiled in other high-profile food safety events over the years. In 2024, the brand's yellow onions were believed to have caused E. coli infections in over 100 people, while a diced celery and onion blend from Taylor Farms reportedly caused an E. coli outbreak in 2015. Food recalls happen for all sorts of reasons, from bacterial contamination to the presence of foreign materials. It's also worth noting that certain foods are more likely to be recalled than others, so some manufacturers naturally face a higher risk of food contamination. However, Taylor Farms has a troubling track record of recalls that has many consumers questioning the safety of the company's products.