The Biggest Taylor Farms Recalls To Sweep The US
Whoever said all publicity is good publicity has clearly never been involved in a multi-product, multi-state food recall. Of course we're talking about Taylor Farms, a massive manufacturer of salad kits and other fresh items, which was implicated in two separate food safety incidents in a little less than a month. Already eclipsing some of the biggest food recalls in 2026 so far (including products like baby formula, fried rice, and ravioli), Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce and several products containing its jalapeños in August 2026. These recalls have impacted most states and involve numerous brands, products, and major retailers.
In addition to these incidents, Taylor Farms has been embroiled in other high-profile food safety events over the years. In 2024, the brand's yellow onions were believed to have caused E. coli infections in over 100 people, while a diced celery and onion blend from Taylor Farms reportedly caused an E. coli outbreak in 2015. Food recalls happen for all sorts of reasons, from bacterial contamination to the presence of foreign materials. It's also worth noting that certain foods are more likely to be recalled than others, so some manufacturers naturally face a higher risk of food contamination. However, Taylor Farms has a troubling track record of recalls that has many consumers questioning the safety of the company's products.
Jalapeños distributed to 26 states potentially contaminated with salmonella (2026)
According to the FDA, Taylor Farms implemented a voluntary recall of numerous products containing fresh jalapeños due to concerns about salmonella contamination. These peppers were distributed throughout 26 states and can be found in products on sale at Target, Kroger, Trader Joe's, and other retail locations. Affected products include prepared salads, burritos, guacamole, pico de gallo, and salsa, among others. If you believe you have a contaminated product, dispose of it immediately and contact the retailer for a refund.
Iceberg lettuce is to blame for cyclosporiasis outbreak in 15 states (2026)
Although the recall was initiated on July 17, 2026, the Taylor Farms Cyclospora outbreak is still ongoing (the most recent FDA update was published on August 5). Bouts of illness were reported in 15 states, but on its website, Taylor Farms lists 27 states that received potentially contaminated lettuce. Multiple grocery chains carry Taylor Farms lettuce, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and other locations.
McDonald's customers hit with E. coli infections across 14 states due to slivered onions (2024)
Among the biggest food recalls in 2024, yellow onions distributed by Taylor Farms were recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, according to the FDA. Affected products were used in McDonald's Quarter Pounders, though the restaurant quickly ceased using the onions and eventually changed suppliers. This outbreak impacted people throughout 14 states and was cited in 104 bouts of illness.
Diced onion and celery blend implicated in E. coli outbreak affecting Costco (2015)
Taylor Farms was implicated in another E. coli outbreak in 2015, this one involved vegetables distributed to Costco locations throughout the nation (per the FDA). The culprit appeared to be a diced onion and celery blend used in the Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad with Rotisserie Chicken. Overall, 19 people throughout seven states fell ill, and the majority of those affected claimed to have eaten Costco's chicken salad the week before their symptoms occurred.