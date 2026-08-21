Customers Are Calling These The Best New Fast Food Drinks Of 2026
As time goes on, fast food is losing its reputation for being quick and inexpensive. That may explain why many popular chains are using new methods to attract diners, as illustrated by the recent influx of elevated soft drinks and beverages. That got us thinking: What are the most exciting beverage releases of 2026 so far? For your optimal refreshment, we made a list of the best new drinks based on customer reactions, with McDonald's, Starbucks, Wendy's, and Taco Bell all making the cut.
Beyond the usual soda machine options, one beverage on our list features Tajín, a zesty seasoning blend with lime and chile peppers, while another takes inspiration from a classic freezer pop flavor. There are also two new caffeinated energy drinks to give patrons a tasty alternative to coffee and tea. Some of these releases are part of limited-time menus, meaning they might not be available at all locations nationwide. There's also a good chance that new beverages will arrive with seasonal fall and winter menus. Regardless, we'd bet that wider, more varied drink offerings will be a staple of many fast food joints in the years to come.
McDonald's Orange Dream with Hi-C
McDonald's might have the zestiest Sprite in the fast food game, but the iconic chain introduced a slew of equally refreshing beverages in spring 2026. Take the Orange Dream, one of several new releases (others include a Blackberry Passion Fruit Refresher and a Dirty Dr Pepper inspired by the dirty soda craze). Beginning with a base of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, the Orange Dream also includes vanilla syrup and cold foam. While this creamy, citrusy beverage is new, Orange Lavaburst first appeared on McDonald's menus in 1955 and returned to the restaurant in 2021 after a hiatus.
It's impossible not to equate McDonald's Orange Dream drink with orange creamsicles based on the ingredients used. And according to a McDonald's customer on Reddit who tried the beverage, that comparison is perfectly apt. "It tastes like an orange creamsicle," wrote the poster, while a commenter (and self-proclaimed McDonald's employee) explained, "It's my favorite ... was able to try it one week before it was realized. And been drinking it since."
Starbucks' Mango Strawberry Refresher
Starbucks debuted a line of Energy Refresher beverages in spring 2026 that offer patrons endless caffeine options. With flavors like Blue Coconut Lemonade, Island Colada, and Pink Cannon Ball, we fully understand if you get decision paralysis after mulling the massive list. To inspire you, consider that Starbucks fans seem to love the Mango Strawberry Refresher. In a Reddit post praising the flavor and caffeine content of the drink, one commenter wrote, "The mango syrup is the best flavor [Starbucks has] launched since brown sugar."
The beverage features two pumps of mango syrup and one scoop of dried strawberries over ice. As for the caffeine concentration, all the new Energy Refreshers range from 100 to 175 milligrams depending on the size. For comparison, an 8-ounce cup of coffee comes with about 96 milligrams. The FDA recommends a daily caffeine limit of 400 milligrams for healthy adults. However, people who are sensitive to caffeine, those with certain medical conditions, and people who are pregnant should consult their doctors before consuming any highly caffeinated beverages.
Wendy's Watermelon Sparkling Energy
Wendy's is one of several popular restaurant chains closing locations in 2026, which underlines the challenges the entire industry is facing. And like other establishments, Wendy's may be hoping to bring consumers back into the fold with new menu releases. Debuting in spring 2026, the restaurant introduced jalapeño-loaded burgers and breakfast items, a Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion, and a lineup of refreshing watermelon drinks. We're singling out the Watermelon Sparkling Energy option for its pleasing flavor and caffeine content. The beverage features real watermelon puree and contains between 80 and 120 milligrams of caffeine, depending on the size you get.
In case you're wondering how well the flavor of the Watermelon Sparkling Energy beverage holds up to its generous caffeine concentration, the drink received ample praise on Reddit. According to one person lucky enough to sample Wendy's energy drink early, "The [Watermelon Sparkling Energy] one coming out soon is amazing. Like, way better than the other two." To this, the original poster replied, "It's super good."
Taco Bell's Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze
Taco Bell's Tajín collab arrived at restaurants in summer 2026. The chain introduced a zesty new flavor to Taco Bell classics like its Cheesy Gordita Crunch, but patrons also got a new frosty beverage flavored with the same bold seasoning: the Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze. The drink has a tangy, slightly spicy flavor thanks to the combination of a frozen pineapple slushy with strawberry syrup and Tajín.
In a Facebook post discussing the new Tajín menu, the Pineapple Strawberry Freeze got its fair share of attention. When one commenter wrote, "Wow that pineapple drink looks like the flavors would smack," the poster replied, "Yes it definitely did, it was on point." Over on Reddit, a Taco Bell customer admitted that even though they don't like spicy foods or specialty drinks, "I got [the Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze] and really liked it. I would even get it again." Taco Bell also appeared on our list of the best new fast food items of 2026 so far for its value-loaded Mini Taco Salad.