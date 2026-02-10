Popular Restaurant Chains Are Shutting Down Locations In 2026

The chain restaurant business is not for the faint of heart. Not only do these companies typically operate on thin budgets, but owners and operators also experience high food costs, staffing issues, high turnover, increasing rents, and consistency concerns across multiple locations. Plus, each time a new location opens, it's at risk for closure, with experts estimating that only 20% of all restaurants experience success and 80% fail within five years. That's why it shouldn't be surprising when a local establishment shuts its doors. Sometimes it's just too costly to remain open.

Still, some industry data suggests that while restaurants close every year, the situation may not be as dire as it seems. In 2025, restaurant closures were at an all-time low, with 82% fewer than in 2018. And while a closed restaurant can be frustrating for a community, sometimes it's necessary. Some chain restaurants have to become leaner in order to become competitive again, which seems to be the theme with many of the restaurant closings you can expect to see in 2026. Here are 13 restaurants that are trimming down this year and closing locations across the country.