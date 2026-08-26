This Simple Marinade Creates Perfectly Tender Pork Chops
Delicious pork chops call for more than just high-quality meat and a suitable cooking method. The way you prepare the chops before cooking is also critical, providing an opportunity to add flavor and tenderize the pork in a hands-off way. With this latter factor in mind, one of the simplest but often ignored marinade ingredients is milk, an underrated meat tenderizer that will easily improve your next batch of pork chops.
The primary way this works is through the proteins in milk, including casein, which break down the muscle fibers of the pork chop and create a perfectly tender bite. Meanwhile, the milk fats cling to the meat's surface, creating a barrier that holds in more moisture when the chops are cooked. At the same time, milk is gentle enough flavor-wise to not interfere with the natural taste of the meat and any spices or seasonings you add.
Milk offers another critical advantage as a marinade ingredient, which is that nearly everyone has some already in their fridge. This is a level of convenience that other tenderizing marinades can struggle to match, particularly citrus-based options.
This marinating method isn't just for pork chops and milk
The same tenderizing principle applies to other forms of dairy, too, not just milk. This includes buttermilk, which is even more acidic than the regular variety, and yogurt, which is packed with other enzymes and probiotics that help break down tough proteins. Both are common in recipes around the world, from India to the American South.
This trick also works for more than just pork chops. Outside of familiar buttermilk marinades for fried chicken, milk can be a creamy ingredient in which to marinate your tuna steaks and remove any excess fishiness while tenderizing. Some even advocate soaking ground beef in cream, a lower-acid alternative for the already-tender ground meat.
To upgrade your next pork chop dinner, there are plenty of easy ideas for home cooks. Mustard can add a vibrant boost of flavor to marinades and when serving, while pairing the pork chops with hot honey, fruit, or compound butters can also dramatically improve your meal. Still, the next time you need gentle but powerful tenderizing for your pork chops, remember that carton of milk sitting in your fridge.