This Simple Marinade Creates Perfectly Tender Pork Chops

Delicious pork chops call for more than just high-quality meat and a suitable cooking method. The way you prepare the chops before cooking is also critical, providing an opportunity to add flavor and tenderize the pork in a hands-off way. With this latter factor in mind, one of the simplest but often ignored marinade ingredients is milk, an underrated meat tenderizer that will easily improve your next batch of pork chops.

The primary way this works is through the proteins in milk, including casein, which break down the muscle fibers of the pork chop and create a perfectly tender bite. Meanwhile, the milk fats cling to the meat's surface, creating a barrier that holds in more moisture when the chops are cooked. At the same time, milk is gentle enough flavor-wise to not interfere with the natural taste of the meat and any spices or seasonings you add.

Milk offers another critical advantage as a marinade ingredient, which is that nearly everyone has some already in their fridge. This is a level of convenience that other tenderizing marinades can struggle to match, particularly citrus-based options.