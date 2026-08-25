11 Sandwich Making Tips From Celebrity Chefs

It might seem like sandwiches are among the simplest foods to make. And, sure, even a 5 year old could throw together a slapdash PB&J, but there's a difference between being able to make a sandwich and being able to make a good sandwich. That's why we've looked to celebrity chefs for sandwich advice that will take your lunch to the next level.

You can slap a filling between two slices of bread and call it a day, but you won't be doing yourself any favors. Listening to our celebrity chef tips will help you improve things you didn't even know were wrong. But, even if you think you're pretty good at making sandwiches, you could still learn a thing or two. These chefs aren't just on TV because they were in the right place at the right time; they've built their skills and knowledge over years and made their living imparting it to others, so they're useful teachers to have.

Whatever kind of sandwich you want to whip up, these renowned chefs have excellent advice to transform them. From the bread you choose and the way to cut it to when and how you make it, there are so many factors that can make a huge difference to how your sammie turns out. So, check out these sandwich making tips from celebrity chefs and prepare to have your best one yet.