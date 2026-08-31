Tartar Vs Horseradish Sauce: How Are They Different?

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A creamy, bold sauce can truly elevate a meal, whether it's drizzled on top of a dish or served alongside for dipping. However, it's important to pick the right one, and not every white, creamy condiment offers the same flavor profile and benefits. Two common choices are tartar sauce and horseradish sauce. It's relatively easy to remember how one differs from the other based on their ingredients, taste, and typical food pairings. Tartar sauce is mayonnaise-based and swirled with relish. Horseradish sauce is a creamy concoction characterized by the sharp zing of its namesake root.

It is important to note that, unlike French "mother sauces" or various long-used condiments, neither tartar sauce nor horseradish sauce is strictly defined by a single established recipe and process. Both are best thought of as categories of sauce, with individual brands or restaurants sometimes putting their own spin on the ingredients and preparation. At a fundamental level, there's not much these two sauces have in common, other than their initial appearance and the fact that they're both available bottled or jarred in most supermarkets for those who don't want to prepare their own.