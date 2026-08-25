How Much Should You Spend On A Good Bottle Of Scotch In 2026?

One does not simply walk into a liquor store and select a bottle of Scotch whisky. At least, that's the feeling this intimidating alcohol category instills in many newcomers. In addition to the distinct types of Scotch (single malt vs. blended) and various whisky regions (Speyside vs. Islay), there are numerous price points to consider. For a neophyte drinker, defaulting to the most expensive option might seem like the best way to ensure quality. But that's not necessarily true. You can find many solid Scotch selections starting around $45 and ranging up to about $80.

On the more expensive end of the spectrum you have Macallan 12 Year Sherry Oak Single Malt Scotch. At one Virginia location, it retails for $79.99 on Total Wine & More. A customer review praised its "Smooth and gorgeous flavor ... wonderful fruit notes from the sherry casks." On that same retailer's site, you can also find Glengoyne 10 Year Single Malt Scotch. Sporting a price tag of $44.99, it is more affordable but still pretty impressive. One reviewer said, "Great Scotch especially for being under $50. In taste it's very smooth and enjoyable." Other notable selections include Oban 14 Year Single Malt Scotch ($67.99) and The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Single Malt Scotch Whisky ($57.99).