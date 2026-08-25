This Fried Southern Classic Was One Of Dolly Parton's Favorite Foods

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When singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Dolly Parton died in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 80, the music industry lost a legend, and America lost one of its most beloved icons. Parton was recognized for her enormous musical talent and bubbly personality, as well as her substantial wit and good humor. The singer-songwriter's Southern roots were crucial to her public persona, so it's not surprising that fried green tomatoes were one of the star's favorite eats (according to Southern Living via Tasting Table).

First things first: Green tomatoes aren't a special variety; they're just tomatoes that haven't ripened. This gives them a powerfully tart flavor, so they are best reserved for frying and other culinary pursuits, like pickling. It's also worth mentioning that while the dish is synonymous with Southern culinary traditions these days, the association only kicked off in the early '90s with the release of the movie "Fried Green Tomatoes." The first fried green tomato recipe appeared in a Chicago newspaper in the late 1800s, and the dish quickly gained popularity around the country due to its affordability, convenience, and flavor.