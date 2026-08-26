6 Apple-Flavored Fast Food Items To Watch For In Fall 2026

Pumpkin spice might be the beloved flavor of fall, but this year, a new taste is emerging as the popular fall standby: apple. Numerous fast food chains have introduced new apple-flavored items for fall 2026. So if fall conjures up images of going apple picking (one of the nation's best apple orchards is hiding in Connecticut) or smelling the warm aroma of spiced apple cider, America's chain restaurants have you covered from morning coffee 'til your nightly dessert with their new apple products.

Much like Halloween products hitting the stores earlier and earlier every year, the crop of fall fast food menu items have come in a bit early this year. Chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme, and Peet's actually introduced fall menus in August ... for maximum apple enjoyment, perhaps. And while these chains haven't specified when its fall menus end, these items are all limited-time offerings. So if these sound good to you, don't wait until the apples wither on the trees or fast food chains pull them in favor of a new slate of winter menu items.