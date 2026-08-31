These Chocolate Muffins Are One Of The Best Desserts At Costco

Nothing satisfies a sweet tooth like an uber-chocolatey dessert, which is fortunately not too hard to find at Costco's bakery. The bulk warehouse is known for its array of sweet treats and breakfast items, from decadent cakes and massive pies to buttery croissants and tasty muffins. In fact, Costco's triple chocolate muffins are perfect for a delicious breakfast, post-dinner delight, or any time, really.

In a Mashed review of 4 Costco chocolate desserts worth buying and 3 to skip, the triple chocolate muffins were rated as a must-buy. Our taste-tester, Sam Zwick, described them as "oversized and brimming with chocolate," noting that they're overflowing with chocolatey chunks and chips, particularly on top of the muffin, but throughout the rest, as well. Similar to Costco's cupcakes, "the cakey portion is extremely light and airy," according to Zwick.

Indeed, you might feel like you're eating a cupcake while enjoying one of these rich, chocolatey muffins, making them perfect alongside a cup of Joe. At $6.99 for an eight-count in stores — or $7.93 when purchased online with Instacart – Costco's triple chocolate muffins are a good value for both quality and quantity. (For more tips on where to buy the tastiest muffins, follow up with our guide to grocery store muffins to buy and to avoid.)