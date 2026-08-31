These Chocolate Muffins Are One Of The Best Desserts At Costco
Nothing satisfies a sweet tooth like an uber-chocolatey dessert, which is fortunately not too hard to find at Costco's bakery. The bulk warehouse is known for its array of sweet treats and breakfast items, from decadent cakes and massive pies to buttery croissants and tasty muffins. In fact, Costco's triple chocolate muffins are perfect for a delicious breakfast, post-dinner delight, or any time, really.
In a Mashed review of 4 Costco chocolate desserts worth buying and 3 to skip, the triple chocolate muffins were rated as a must-buy. Our taste-tester, Sam Zwick, described them as "oversized and brimming with chocolate," noting that they're overflowing with chocolatey chunks and chips, particularly on top of the muffin, but throughout the rest, as well. Similar to Costco's cupcakes, "the cakey portion is extremely light and airy," according to Zwick.
Indeed, you might feel like you're eating a cupcake while enjoying one of these rich, chocolatey muffins, making them perfect alongside a cup of Joe. At $6.99 for an eight-count in stores — or $7.93 when purchased online with Instacart – Costco's triple chocolate muffins are a good value for both quality and quantity. (For more tips on where to buy the tastiest muffins, follow up with our guide to grocery store muffins to buy and to avoid.)
What Redditors have said about Costco's chocolate muffins
Don't just take our word for it — Costco members can't get enough of its triple chocolate muffins, either. In a Reddit post, shoppers generally agreed that they're extra-moist, sweet, and delicious. The thread's original poster said, "The Costco cashier told me he eats two of these a day and I laughed him off. He wasn't playing."
In late 2024, Costco made a change to its muffins, switching from 12-packs of giant muffins (5.5 ounces each) to eight-packs of smaller-sized, yet still relatively large muffins (3.85 ounces each). Shoppers are mixed on whether they prefer the new or old muffins, with some claiming this was yet another instance of shrinkflation (like these other Costco products that have shrunk recently). One Redditor stated, "New muffins are straight fire. So moist, soft, and tasty. I prefer these new chocolate chip muffins to Trader Joe's chocolate muffins. Old muffins were way too big."
Muffins taste best when they're fresh, so keep in mind that Costco's generally last around two to three days on the kitchen counter and up to two weeks in the fridge. They can also be frozen for six to 12 months — a popular storage method Redditors use to help their Costco muffins last longer. You could also follow this recipe to make your own copycat Costco chocolate muffins at home.