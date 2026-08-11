4 Costco Chocolate Desserts Worth Buying And 3 To Skip

Costco might not have it all, but it's awfully close. From unicorn cookie kits to French door air fryers, the wholesaler has just about everything you need to stock a home or satisfy a craving. If you're feeling the latter, the Costco bakery is famous for oversized goodies in bulk numbers, and the chocolate-based offerings are no different. In fact, you could feed a party and then some with just the chocolate treats from Costco's bakery, which raises the question: Which are worth tossing in your Cadillac-sized cart?

To find out which chocolate desserts Costco does best, I picked up seven and started sampling. The selection featured a Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, Chocolate Cake Filled with Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cupcakes with Buttercream Icing, Triple Chocolate Muffins, Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Mini Beignets, Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and Waffle Cone Bar Cake. While there are a few other items that feature chocolate, the ones listed feel like the best representation of the diverse options Costco offers.

With sugar coursing through my veins, I compiled a list of four Costco chocolate desserts worth buying and three to skip, based on criteria I'll elaborate on further. All prices listed are representative of the prices in my region at the time of publication.