The Hearty Final Meal John Dillinger Ate Before His Death

John Dillinger may have been a hardened gang leader with a penchant for robbing banks, but despite presumably having plenty of cash to fill his pockets, he wasn't living high on the hog when dinnertime came around. On the night of his infamous final takedown by FBI agents outside the Biograph Theater in Chicago, it's thought that he dined on a comfort food favorite: fried chicken.

As the seedy story goes, the notorious Indianapolis-born criminal was flying under the radar, living at a brothel in the Windy City, in an effort to escape the eyes of law enforcement. The location wasn't accidental — his girlfriend, Polly Hamilton, was a sex worker, and her landlady was the brothel's operator and Dillinger's ultimate betrayer, Ana Cumpanas, a Romanian immigrant who went by the name Anna Sage. According to lore, before Sage accompanied the two to see a film at the theater, she prepared a meal of fried chicken and gravy. It was under the guise of needing butter for the dish that she contacted the FBI to inform them of their intended destination for the evening, all in an attempt to evade deportation for her activities as a madame.

While some envision the fried chicken that Dillinger ate that night as the Southern-style breaded variety, others say it was a pan-fried chicken fricassée, which coincides with Sage's claim of needing butter. While there are lots of hacks for the ultimate fried chicken, using butter isn't typically a part of the process.