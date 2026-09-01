Hardee's Breakfast Hours: When The Biscuits Start And Stop

When you're looking for breakfast on the go, plenty of fast food restaurants serve up hot cups of coffee, sides of hash browns, and a variety of ways to serve bread, cheese, eggs, and breakfast meats. To start your morning with fresh biscuits, though, there's arguably no better place to hit than Hardee's (or as some know it, Carl's Jr.). Hardee's breakfast menu is beloved, with many preferring it to the regular menu, but unfortunately it is not around all day. So what hours does Hardee's sell breakfast items?

The official answer actually varies. Most Hardee's open between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., a pretty typical breakfast start time for fast food chains. But when they stop selling breakfast isn't as clear-cut. Officially, Hardee's parent company, CKE Restaurants Holdings, says that "Breakfast hours at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's vary by location. We recommend that guests check with their local restaurant before stopping in to order their favorites" (via a statement to Mashed). However, many estimate that the restaurant swaps out biscuits for burgers around 10:30 a.m.

That said, some Redditors attest to a wide range of end times for Hardee's breakfast. A few lucky ones reported that their Hardee's serves breakfast extra late, until 2 p.m. Others reported that they could order biscuits until 11 a.m. or noon. So if you want Hardee's breakfast, it's generally a safe bet to go before 10:30 a.m., though you might be able to get a little extra sleep if you check your local location and find it serves biscuits until later in the day.