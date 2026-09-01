Hardee's Breakfast Hours: When The Biscuits Start And Stop
When you're looking for breakfast on the go, plenty of fast food restaurants serve up hot cups of coffee, sides of hash browns, and a variety of ways to serve bread, cheese, eggs, and breakfast meats. To start your morning with fresh biscuits, though, there's arguably no better place to hit than Hardee's (or as some know it, Carl's Jr.). Hardee's breakfast menu is beloved, with many preferring it to the regular menu, but unfortunately it is not around all day. So what hours does Hardee's sell breakfast items?
The official answer actually varies. Most Hardee's open between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., a pretty typical breakfast start time for fast food chains. But when they stop selling breakfast isn't as clear-cut. Officially, Hardee's parent company, CKE Restaurants Holdings, says that "Breakfast hours at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's vary by location. We recommend that guests check with their local restaurant before stopping in to order their favorites" (via a statement to Mashed). However, many estimate that the restaurant swaps out biscuits for burgers around 10:30 a.m.
That said, some Redditors attest to a wide range of end times for Hardee's breakfast. A few lucky ones reported that their Hardee's serves breakfast extra late, until 2 p.m. Others reported that they could order biscuits until 11 a.m. or noon. So if you want Hardee's breakfast, it's generally a safe bet to go before 10:30 a.m., though you might be able to get a little extra sleep if you check your local location and find it serves biscuits until later in the day.
Hardee's breakfast menu is vast — and people want it all day long
Hardee's Made From Scratch Biscuits are the star of the Hardee's breakfast show in every sense. You can buy them as a standalone item, get them slathered in gravy, or as the bread of a breakfast sandwich. There are more than 10 biscuit sandwiches on the breakfast menu, stuffed with everything from fried chicken and country fried steak to egg and sausage to even an omelet. The loaded omelet sandwich is one of Hardee's best breakfast items, at least according to fans.
If you're not in the mood for a Hardee's biscuit, they aren't your only breakfast option. You can get sandwiches on brioche buns instead, or grab a breakfast burrito, Hash Rounds, or even a cinnamon roll. You can also pick up hot or iced coffee to wash it all down.
Many fans call Hardee's breakfast "the best fast food breakfast in the business," specifically praising the biscuits. One Redditor claimed that "their biscuits are the best out of all the chains," and others echoed the sentiment while wishing that Hardee's served breakfast all day long. "Really, I wish Hardee's would quit selling those nasty burgers and just do nothing but breakfast," one Redditor wrote, while another said, "They should, it's all they are great at." But alas, the chain does not. So if you want some breakfast goodness at 3 p.m., you'll likely have to visit a dedicated breakfast chain like Waffle House or IHOP — or make a copycat Hardee's sandwich at home.