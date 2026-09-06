Add This To Your Marinara Sauce For 10x The Flavor

A jar of store-bought marinara sauce is the key to a super-quick pasta dinner, but if you have some extra time, nothing beats a homemade batch of red sauce. But whether you're simmering your own sauce on the stove or dumping premade sauce from a glass jar, there's one ingredient that can take the flavor — and texture — up multiple notches: olive oil.

When you add olive oil to marinara sauce, it makes the sauce richer. So, if you're trying to give your store-bought marinara a boost, stirring in some olive oil can get you closer to that homemade taste. Adding butter can have similar effects, but oil keeps your sauce dairy-free, making it more accessible to those with restrictions. Olive oil is also essential for creating flavor when making your own sauce, as it adds earthy seasoning and also helps to bring out the flavor of other ingredients. When you cook down your tomatoes or garlic in olive oil, the oil breaks them down and they exert more flavor into your sauce.

There are a number of reasons why you should avoid grabbing the cheapest olive oil, but you also don't have to spend an arm and a leg to upgrade your sauce. In terms of easily accessible store-bought olive oils, award-winning California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil (available on Amazon) comes highly ranked, as do brands like Graza, La Tourangelle, and Filippo Berio, which is one the cheaper quality options.