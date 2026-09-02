The Tartar Sauce Upgrade That Gives Fish Sandwiches 10x The Flavor

Creamy tartar sauce is a classic condiment for fish sandwiches. It's a simple yet flavorful spread typically made with mayo and diced pickles, and brightened up with a touch of lemon juice. Tartar sauce can also act as a canvas for culinary creativity. You can boost the brininess by tripling the pickles in tartar sauce or thicken its texture by stirring in sour cream. If you really want to kick up the flavor, incorporate some heat with wasabi.

As opposed to other spicy ingredients you might have in your cabinet, wasabi stands out for its unique nose-tingling style of heat. Since it is best known as a fixture on plates of sushi, it's clearly a perfect pairing with fish. Wasabi is guaranteed to give tartar sauce a flavor unlike any other, and it's easy to mix in — just be mindful to taste as you go to find the right ratio for your palate. Slather it onto bread, pile on the fish (plus garnishes of your choosing), then dig into a next-level sandwich.

Once you've tried upgrading tartar sauce with wasabi, you may want to make a bigger batch to keep on hand – tartar sauce doesn't need to be reserved just for seafood after all. Use it as a condiment on burgers or wraps, serve it as a dipping sauce for fries or onion rings, or add a spoonful to pasta salad, potato salad, or tuna salad. Your tartar sauce and wasabi creation can even amp up deviled eggs.