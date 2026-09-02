11 Rules To Know Before Your First Visit To Sonic

The first Sonic opened in the 1950s, so there are decades of history behind this fast food chain. You might have been told a lot of things — like all the servers wear skates or it's a drive-in not a drive-thru — which are only true to varying degrees. If you're new to the chain and are feeling a bit apprehensive about the unknown, there are some rules you should learn before your first visit to Sonic.

These aren't necessarily official policies, but they're the kinds of unspoken rules that could make or break your visit. Trying out a new place for the first time can be overwhelming, particularly when the way it works is a bit different from the usual. You might find yourself agonizing over whether to go to the drive-thru or the stalls, how the whole ordering thing works, and where to eat your meal. All told, this could put you off going at all, which would be a shame, because Sonic is lowkey iconic.

If you're baffled and unsure about what to expect at this old school fast food joint, you've come to the right place. We'll talk you through the rules to know before your first trip to Sonic, so you look like an old hand. There's no need to fumble your order or get on the wrong side of employees when you know exactly what to expect.