11 Rules To Know Before Your First Visit To Sonic
The first Sonic opened in the 1950s, so there are decades of history behind this fast food chain. You might have been told a lot of things — like all the servers wear skates or it's a drive-in not a drive-thru — which are only true to varying degrees. If you're new to the chain and are feeling a bit apprehensive about the unknown, there are some rules you should learn before your first visit to Sonic.
These aren't necessarily official policies, but they're the kinds of unspoken rules that could make or break your visit. Trying out a new place for the first time can be overwhelming, particularly when the way it works is a bit different from the usual. You might find yourself agonizing over whether to go to the drive-thru or the stalls, how the whole ordering thing works, and where to eat your meal. All told, this could put you off going at all, which would be a shame, because Sonic is lowkey iconic.
If you're baffled and unsure about what to expect at this old school fast food joint, you've come to the right place. We'll talk you through the rules to know before your first trip to Sonic, so you look like an old hand. There's no need to fumble your order or get on the wrong side of employees when you know exactly what to expect.
The stalls aren't like a conventional drive-thru
Sonic's full name is Sonic Drive-In, which might seem odd to anyone who's never been before. You might be wondering, "shouldn't it be drive-thru, not drive-in?" Actually, though, the name makes total sense when you understand the stalls (the name for the drive-in area at Sonic) aren't like a regular drive-thru.
How does the drive-in work? You pull up to any free stall and park your car. Once you decide on what you want to order, press the button and give your order through the speaker system. After placing your order, sit tight. Your food will be brought to your car by an employee, known as a carhop. The carhop will collect payment for the food.
In recent years, Sonic has also brought in app ordering. So, you can order ahead of time on the app, park in the stalls, and, when you arrive, you can check in and your order will be made and brought over to you. This is a great option if you'd prefer not to have the stress of contending with a potentially crackly speaker system.
In addition to the stalls, some Sonic locations also have a conventional drive-thru. Some people believe that the stalls are where you go to order food and the drive-thru is for drinks only. This isn't true, you absolutely can order food from the drive-thru, but it's still some folks' preference to head to the drive-thru for quick orders only.
Don't press the button in the stalls until you're ready to order
It might seem obvious that you shouldn't try to order your food until you know what you want to eat, but ... you'd be surprised. It's a common complaint from Sonic employees that customers in the stalls press the button before they're ready to order. While it's not against official regulations, it's definitely an unwritten rule, and it's only polite not to waste the time of the people working hard behind the scenes to bring you your burgers and fries.
When you're ordering from the drive-in, it's fine to park up and take as long as you'd like mulling over the menu. But, only press that intercom button once you know what you want and are ready to place your order. You don't need to press the button to tell staff you've arrived, and they certainly don't need to listen in while you discuss with the other people in your car what you're going to order. It's fine to ask any questions you might have over the speaker, but no Sonic employee needs to be part of your decision making process.
The beauty of the stalls is that you don't have to rush. Nobody's going to bat an eye if you take 30 minutes to decide what you want to eat. But, for the love of all that is holy, don't go pressing that button before you're ready.
Speak up when ordering and get close to the speaker
One of the most annoying drive-thru habits people have is not getting close enough to the speaker. Whether you're ordering from Sonic's drive-in stalls or the drive-thru lane, you should always make sure to speak up and get close to the speaker. Otherwise, don't be surprised if you have to repeat yourself or your order comes out incorrect.
While you don't need to absolutely yell into the intercom, everyone knows that these systems aren't the best, so try not to mumble or speak particularly quietly. And, again, you don't have to get your face an inch away from the speaker, but don't park three feet away and expect the employee on the other end to be able to hear you loud and clear.
One of the biggest issues that folks working for Sonic regularly encounter is when everyone tries to order from their own seat. Sure, your kid might have decided they want to shout out their own order, and it's cute in theory, but in practice it's actually super annoying for the employees who are just trying to do their job well. The person who's in the driver's seat should ask everyone what they want (writing it down if they need to) and do the ordering for everybody. The passenger seat and the back of the car is just too far from the speaker to be able to hear on the other end.
Don't expect your order to be delivered on skates — but it might be
You might have heard that the carhops deliver your food on skates. But, the truth of Sonic Drive-In is that this doesn't always happen these days. Head back to the '50s, and servers on skates wasn't an uncommon sight. Sonic has kept up the tradition to a degree, but it isn't a requirement for employees to skate orders over to cars.
It really depends on the location as to whether or not you'll get a skating carhop. Some of the chain's restaurants have a real culture of skating and training available for anyone who wants it. Others might have just one or two skaters or none at all. Having your order delivered by someone on skates is a cute nostalgia trip, but that isn't the only reason why some employees do it. Carhops can go much quicker on rollerskates than they can walking, and serving more orders means more tips at the end of the day.
Although it isn't compulsory, Sonic still leans into its skating reputation. There is even a Sonic Skate Off where employees show off their skating abilities. So, don't be disappointed if your order isn't delivered by a rollerskating carhop, but prepare to be delighted if it is.
Tip your carhop
Generally speaking, tipping isn't expected at a fast food restaurant. But, this is based on you having your food handed to you over a counter or out of a drive-thru window. The drive-in system at Sonic is a different story. Since a carhop is bringing your food directly to you, the correct thing to do is to tip them.
It's not necessarily like a sit-down restaurant where tipping at least 20% is the norm, but tipping around 10% is common. Some people tip $1-2 for a drink or small order and $3-5 for a full meal, depending on the size of the order. It's also common for folks to tip more if their carhop is on skates or they get particularly good or friendly service. It's also good practice to tip a little extra in bad weather.
It's even easier to tip these days, as you don't even have to have cash. If you order and pay on the menu screen or in the app, there's the option to add a tip, and 100% of this will go directly to the carhop who serves you. So, while it might not be the norm for fast food, giving your carhop a tip is good practice — after all, they're making your life easier by bringing your food up to you while you park.
Always turn off your car while ordering and waiting for food
Another unofficial rule you should follow at Sonic is to turn off your car while ordering and waiting for your food. Sonic employees aren't allowed to ask customers to turn off their engines, but it makes their job easier and makes it a more pleasant environment for everyone around. There's really no good reason to leave your vehicle running, so shut it off and make a better restaurant experiencefor everyone.
The issue with leaving your car running while you order, whether at the drive-in stalls or the drive-thru is that it's hard for staff to hear your order over the engine. Those fast food restaurant speakers are known for being finicky and crackly, so adding an extra layer of noise on your end means you're more likely to have to repeat yourself or have an employee mishear your order.
There's also the fact of pollution. Idling in your car produces fumes that make it unpleasant for people around you. It might be fine if you're in the car with your windows shut, but carhops bringing orders to and fro, and anyone eating on the picnic benches present at many Sonic locations, end up breathing in your car's fumes. If that's not reason enough for you, it also wastes fuel and costs you more money. Do everyone a favor and turn the engine off when you're not moving.
Eat in your car or head to a picnic bench
The rules about where you can eat at Sonic are pretty loose. You can take your food away, but you don't have to. Your options are to eat your food in the car, sit at the picnic benches, or (in some cases) eat inside. Knowing your options can make your first trip to this fast food chain less daunting.
Some Sonic Drive-Ins have an indoor area where you can order and sit, but it's not a given. It's still possible to walk to a Sonic if you choose, though. That's because there is picnic bench seating and either a walk-up order window or a speaker at the benches for you to place your order.
When you order at the stalls, but want to eat right away, you can stay parked up and eat your food in your car. This is a good option on cold or rainy days, but not everybody wants to sit in their car to eat their dinner. You order from your car, at the drive-in, and take your food to the picnic benches, which may be more pleasant. You can still leave your car parked in the stall until you're ready to leave. It might seem like you're taking up space, but it's just how Sonic works. It's no different from sitting at a table in a restaurant.
If you order ahead, don't check-in while placing your order
The Sonic app lets you order ahead, then check into your local Sonic when you've arrived. At the point that you check in, employees officially have four minutes to get your order to you. However, due to the way the app works, it's possible to check in before you've even finished placing your order. Some people pull up to the drive-in, check in, and then start ordering, which causes real issues for Sonic workers.
Ordering ahead with the app is meant to be just that: Ordering before you arrive and then checking in once you do. If you pull up and check in right away, you're making life hard for the people working there. Of course, it might not always be possible to place your order while you're on the road, but you can still wait to check in. Instead of checking in as soon as you arrive, try pulling up, placing your order with the app, giving it a couple of minutes for your order to go through, and then checking in.
Alternatively, if you can't legitimately order ahead, do it the old fashioned way and talk to a real person through the speaker. It might not be a high tech solution, but sometimes the old way of doing things is just easier for everyone involved.
Don't assume you have to use the stalls for an app order
Sometimes it's easy to assume the wrong rules. You might think that you have to pull up to one of the drive-in stalls when you've made an app order. But, actually, the rules are much more loose. There are different ways to collect your order from Sonic.
When you order in the app, officially, it asks you to head to a stall and check in, giving the number of the stall. At which point, someone will come out with your order. However, if you don't want to park up, employees say that you can head straight to the drive-thru. In this case, you don't have to check in with the app. Rather, you tell the employee at the drive-thru and they'll check in for you. Then, you can collect your order as you normally would for a drive-thru order.
If your Sonic location has indoor seating and you want to eat inside, you could also do the same thing at the counter: Give your details and collect your order inside. Forgoing the drive-in is also a good option if you're not in a position to tip your carhop or you simply want the speed and convenience of the drive-thru.
Custom drinks are an option at Sonic
Sonic's drink menu is already enormous. Beyond the sodas, slushes, teas, and lemonades listed there, the fast food chain lets you customize almost any drink with dozens of add-ins, such as fruit flavor shots, real fruit pieces, cream, candy, and ice cream. Sonic has around 30 different add-ins that can go into any drink you order. Mix enough of them together and the math gets a little absurd: Sonic's own site puts the number of possible drink combinations at 1.3 million.
This is where Sonic's so-called "secret menu" comes from. Over the years, regulars and employees have landed on combinations they liked enough to give a nickname, and those names circulate online. Some, like Ocean Water (Sprite with a splash of blue coconut), are common enough that most employees will know exactly what you mean. Others are more obscure, so don't expect every employee to have the whole secret menu memorized. If you ask for something by a nickname and get a blank look, just be ready to explain which combination of base drinks and add-ins it contains.
Sonic is on board with this and has made up special combos of its own. The chain has even partnered with celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on special drinks. So don't hold back on asking for changes to your order. Half the fun of a Sonic run is driving away with a fun drink that might end up becoming a new favorite.
Join the rewards program for perks and freebies
One of the common mistakes people make when ordering fast food is not taking advantage of rewards and perks that can save them money. If you want to save at Sonic, you need to join Sonic Rewards. The program only launched in 2026, but it's already making it worthwhile for loyal customers.
This is the first official rewards program that the chain has offered. It used to offer certain discounts just for using the app, but this is its own dedicated scheme. Sonic Rewards has a range of benefits, including freebies for signing up and on your birthday, plus points for every dollar spent. Once you've earned enough points, you can trade these in for food and drinks at any Sonic location. On top of this, you'll get personalized rewards and offers.
Depending on how often you visit, you'll be assigned Member, Star, or Legend status, with a higher status giving you more points and rewards. If you're a regular to Sonic, it's absolutely worth joining the program. The points soon add up, and who doesn't love getting freebies?