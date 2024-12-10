Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Sonic Drinks Review

It may have been a hot minute since you last tuned into "The Simple Life," one of the first so-called reality shows that followed pseudo-celebrities Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie through their antics and adventures. But there's never a bad time for a comeback, and with Peacock's special "Paris & Nicole: The Encore," the carefree duo remerges 20 years later and makes their return to television (Paris Hilton's cooking show notwithstanding). With this auspicious re-debut of the wild debutantes comes a set of Sonic specialty drinks, aptly named The Paris and The Nicole, each with its own formulation that captures these icons' distinctively bubbly spirit.

Sonic's latest promotional set-up aims to be a sippable time machine, a Paris and Nicole tribute that takes you on a trip back to the early 2000s — the era before iPhones and social media cropped up on the pop culture landscape to make famous-for-nothing people out of just about anyone. Paris and Nicole were arguably the first influencer team of the 21st century, neo-nepo babies sharing their wild times with an adoring public while giving rise to the Kardashians, who don't have their own Sonic drinks yet but seem to be doing okay.

Can Sonic translate these two pop culture heroines into sweet sips two decades down the line, or are some things better left in the past? When I got word that these beverages were hitting the market, I made a beeline for the closest Sonic to see just what the buzz was all about.