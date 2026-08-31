The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In September 2026

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There is no shortage of cult-loved staples at a Costco warehouse. Longtime customers may consistently reach for favorites like the Kirkland Signature Turkey Jerky, Sheila G's Brownie Brittle, or the famous food court pizza. However, Costco shoppers should also keep an eye out for new bites that might excite them as well. With every new month (or season), members can expect to find plenty of fresh additions to the retailer's grocery lineup. Some of the hottest new foods to land at Costco in 2026 alone include everything from Vietnamese coffee ice cream to sparkling energy drinks to heat-and-eat bags of frozen chicken wings.

To bring you the best new Costco items for September 2026, we perused the store's latest arrivals and checked for high ratings. We also sought out positive reviews from shoppers, both on the product page and on online forums like Reddit. Of course, it's ultimately up to you to determine whether these offers are worth a try — and the buy.