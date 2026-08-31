The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In September 2026
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There is no shortage of cult-loved staples at a Costco warehouse. Longtime customers may consistently reach for favorites like the Kirkland Signature Turkey Jerky, Sheila G's Brownie Brittle, or the famous food court pizza. However, Costco shoppers should also keep an eye out for new bites that might excite them as well. With every new month (or season), members can expect to find plenty of fresh additions to the retailer's grocery lineup. Some of the hottest new foods to land at Costco in 2026 alone include everything from Vietnamese coffee ice cream to sparkling energy drinks to heat-and-eat bags of frozen chicken wings.
To bring you the best new Costco items for September 2026, we perused the store's latest arrivals and checked for high ratings. We also sought out positive reviews from shoppers, both on the product page and on online forums like Reddit. Of course, it's ultimately up to you to determine whether these offers are worth a try — and the buy.
Al Dente Cavatappi and Rigatoni Protein Pasta, 6 pack
Made from durum wheat semolina and cage-free eggs, Al Dente's artisan pasta is packed with 30 grams of protein and 14 grams of fiber per serving. It also claims to have 40% less net carbs than regular pasta brands. One reviewer liked how this high-protein product held its shape in casseroles, rather than getting mushy. Another said they didn't experience "the typical carb crash" they usually get after eating pasta. This six-pack features both cavatappi and rigatoni, two shapes that go great with rich sauces and melty cheese.
Buy Al Dente Cavatappi and Rigatoni Protein Pasta six pack at Costco for $29.99
RJ Balson British Style Bangers, 14 pack
Craving some classic bangers and mash? Or perhaps you just love a side of sausage for breakfast. If so, then you might want to check out this 14-pack of RJ BalsonBritish-style bangers. A product of England's oldest family-owned butcher, the fully-cooked pork sausages are made from an award-winning recipe. They contain a proprietary blend of seasonings and a touch of honey for sweetness. They are free of nitrates, artificial ingredients, and MSG, and promise a smooth, tender texture. "These sausages are absolutely delicious," raved one fan in a 5-star review.
Buy RJ Balson British Style Bangers 14 Pack at Costco for $159.99
Saint James Organic Brewed Tea, 15 pack
Described by a Costco member as "light, refreshing, and easy to drink without being overly sweet or strong," this organic iced black tea is brewed, bottled, and ready to sip. It comes in two fruity flavors: Classic Mango and Red Raspberry. Each bottle has zero calories and zero grams of sugar, so it makes for a tasty pick-me-up that won't ruin your appetite or lead to a sugar crash later. Another shopper-approved plus is the use of aluminum bottles. According to a review, the metal packaging stays colder for longer than plastic.
Buy Saint James Organic Brewed Tea 15 pack at Costco for $18.99
Welch's Grape Ghost Energy Drink, 18 pack
For those seeking a bit more zing from their beverage, Costco now stocks Welch's Grape-flavored Ghost energy drinks in this pack of 18. The fizzy sip is free of sugar and artificial colors. It offers an energizing 200 milligrams of natural caffeine derived from coffee, along with vitamins C, B6, B12, and niacin to aid your body's natural ability to convert nutrients into energy. As one Costco shopper gushed, "These drinks are the perfect wake me up drink without sugar!! Plus the grape flavor is the best."
Buy Welch's Grape Ghost Energy Drink 18 pack at Costco for $32.99
Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York Dark Chocolate Truffles, 3-pack
Attention, Costco-shopping chocolate lovers: You can now pick up a three-pack of dark chocolate truffles by premier New York confectioner MarieBelle. Each gift-worthy box comes filled with 50 handcrafted bites, topped with cocoa powder. In one 5-star review, a fan called them the best truffles they've ever eaten. Someone else praised their presentation, sophistication, and taste, adding, "Beautifully packaged, deliciously indulgent, and worth every bite. I will definitely be ordering these again."
Buy Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York Dark Chocolate Truffles three-pack at Costco for $84.99
Kirkland Signature Hydration Sticks, 40 pack
These newly arrived Kirkland Signature Hydration sticks in Strawberry Watermelon and Lemon Lime could be just the thing to keep in your gym bag after an intense sweat session. Each individual pack of sugar-free powder is full of electrolytes, B vitamins, vitamin C, and amino acids to support everything from energy to your immune system. Just mix it into water to make a recovery drink. Costco shoppers on Reddit are already calling the item a less expensive alternative to Liquid I.V. A reviewer on the store website stated that it has a "great taste," free of the artificial flavor of other brands.
Buy Kirkland Signature Hydration Sticks 40 pack at Costco for $24.99