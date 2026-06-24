4 Tips To Get The Best Costco Food Court Pizza

Costco's food court menu is essentially just fast food, but that doesn't deter its devoted fans. While genuine fast-food joints are criticized for diminishing quality and ever-increasing prices, Costco fare remains satisfying and affordable. Take its pizza, which comes in individual slices and whole pies. Both options are very sizable, and Costco isn't at all stingy with its cheese. With that said, pizza is an endlessly adaptable food, and even exemplary slices can be improved with some ingenuity. That's exactly where these pizza tips come in.

We scoured the internet for the best Costco hacks and came across some topping innovations, including a partial recreation of a classic, but discontinued, Costco pizza. We also found a way to enhance the crispiness of your pizza and even stumbled upon a culinary creation that would give Victor Frankenstein pause. Most of our hacks are DIY, meaning you'll be responsible for assembling them. And as always, be kind and gracious when making any special requests. While there are many benefits to working at the warehouse retailer, Costco employees wish you knew to be respectful, conscientious, and friendly when patronizing the chain.