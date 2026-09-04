8 Discontinued McDonald's Burgers We May Never Get Back

The selection of McDonald's items available in 2026 includes some snazzy additions to the burger catalog that are sure to find a fanbase, provided they last long enough. Considering how many creations the fast food giant has introduced over the years, it's a wonder that anything beyond the core collection gets a permanent spot for more than a few years. The harsh reality is that, while many selections circle back around as limited releases and nostalgic throwbacks, there's a world of discontinued McDonald's burgers that never see the light of day again.

Other regions of the world still rock versions of some of these burgers on their menus, which may give the most devoted fans of a Cheddar Melt or an Angus Third Pounder hope for an eventual comeback. But even if we never see them under the Golden Arches stateside again, they made an indelible impression while they were around. It may not have always been a good impression, but it was indelible nonetheless. From the 1960s selections that missed the mark entirely to early 2000s fast food items that deserve a revival, these McDonald's burgers live on in our memories, if not in our dining plans.