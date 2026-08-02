What These Popular McDonald's Menu Items Cost In The Early 2000s Compared To 2026

For years, McDonald's was the epitome of fast food dining. It offered what hardly any other business could: quick meals that cost significantly less than sit-down restaurants and left you feeling full and satisfied. Since its humble beginnings in the 1940s promoting 15-cent hamburgers, things have changed quite a bit.

Today's customers are less wowed by speedy food service and low prices than they were in the past. Actually, many customers find prices to be much higher than they feel justify the food service and quality, and frequently comment on the fact that they often pay what they would at a higher-end, non-fast-food joint.

McDonald's is one of the fast food chains raising pricing in 2006 and, yes, inflation has certainly played a role, but many menu items have climbed well beyond what inflation alone would suggest. From the Big Mac to fountain sodas and everything in between, here's what some of the most popular McDonald's items cost today compared to their price 20-plus years ago, in the early 2000s.