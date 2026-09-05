The High-Quality Frozen Breakfast Burrito Customers Call An All-Time Best
If you're in the mood for a breakfast burrito, but don't have time to make one from scratch, a frozen alternative comes in handy. However, some store-bought options could end up making your morning worse with how bad they are. Thankfully, customer reviews suggest you won't have that problem with Red's uncured bacon, egg, and cheese burritos, which people hail as a high-quality product. This doesn't come as a surprise to us; after all, the brand's Meat Lovers took the top spot in Mashed's frozen burrito rankings.
The uncured bacon, egg, and cheese burritos currently have an average score of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the Red's website, with a whopping 81% of reviews giving them top marks. Customers have raved about the ingredients, highlighting how the bacon actually comes in full, meaty chunks rather than tiny bits. Reviewers also say the cheese is nice and gooey, while the eggs are tasty. Someone praised the tortilla, too, remarking that "it doesn't have a weird gross chemical taste." Other points of praise included the pleasing texture and use of uncured bacon.
Several reviewers additionally liked how affordable the burritos are. When a brand promises fresh, antibiotic-free, and cage-free ingredients like Red's does, you may expect a high price tag. However, a store like Meijer might sell these burritos for less than $3 apiece, depending on your location. (Of course, they could cost more if you're buying them through a third-party delivery platform like Instacart.)
Customer-recommended ways to enjoy Red's frozen burritos
Some reviewers have been enthusiastic enough about Red's uncured bacon, egg, and cheese burritos to share their favorite ways of enjoying them. One person swore by cooking them in the microwave and then finishing them in a convection oven or air fryer — a method Red's itself recommends. This should crisp up the exterior, resulting in a nice textural contrast. Another fan felt that the burritos' "flavor really comes out when you [a]ir [f]ry them," especially.
One reviewer shared that they like to chop them up into bite-sized pieces and mix them in a bowl with other savory ingredients, like turkey sausage and cheese. Frozen hashbrowns work well as a crunchy addition to breakfast burritos, and you can pop both in the air fryer at the same time. If you need some inspiration on what else to add, you might want to try some expert-recommended ingredients for enhancing Mexican dishes. For instance, melting some Oaxaca cheese over the burritos could make for a better breakfast.
You could also go the high-protein route, like one reviewer on the Red's website suggested. Each uncured bacon, egg, and cheese burrito has an impressive 14 grams of protein per serving, which is good for 23% of the recommended daily allowance for a 2,000-calorie diet. The user said they enjoy it with a protein shake and an apple for an on-the-go protein fix. If you have some extra time to cook, you can also whip up a couple of scrambled eggs for even more protein alongside the burrito, with each egg adding around 6 grams.