The High-Quality Frozen Breakfast Burrito Customers Call An All-Time Best

If you're in the mood for a breakfast burrito, but don't have time to make one from scratch, a frozen alternative comes in handy. However, some store-bought options could end up making your morning worse with how bad they are. Thankfully, customer reviews suggest you won't have that problem with Red's uncured bacon, egg, and cheese burritos, which people hail as a high-quality product. This doesn't come as a surprise to us; after all, the brand's Meat Lovers took the top spot in Mashed's frozen burrito rankings.

The uncured bacon, egg, and cheese burritos currently have an average score of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the Red's website, with a whopping 81% of reviews giving them top marks. Customers have raved about the ingredients, highlighting how the bacon actually comes in full, meaty chunks rather than tiny bits. Reviewers also say the cheese is nice and gooey, while the eggs are tasty. Someone praised the tortilla, too, remarking that "it doesn't have a weird gross chemical taste." Other points of praise included the pleasing texture and use of uncured bacon.

Several reviewers additionally liked how affordable the burritos are. When a brand promises fresh, antibiotic-free, and cage-free ingredients like Red's does, you may expect a high price tag. However, a store like Meijer might sell these burritos for less than $3 apiece, depending on your location. (Of course, they could cost more if you're buying them through a third-party delivery platform like Instacart.)