We Asked 5 Bakers And Chefs For The Best Store-Bought Cake Mix. Here's What They Said

Vanilla boxed cake mixes tend to be among the safest flavors to buy because vanilla infuses beautifully into the mix without tasting too fake. This is likely why all of our professional bakers and pastry chefs can recommend all major brands on grocery store shelves. Janice Thompson's preference is the Pillsbury Moist Supreme White Cake Mix. She shared that "the density level is perfect for stacking/tiering. It's moist but sturdy, which is ideal." She said Duncan Hines takes second place.

Kristina Lavallee happens to prefer the Betty Crocker French Vanilla mix. She explained, "I found that it has the closest consistency to a made from scratch recipe and lacks the artificial vanilla taste that most box mixes tend to have. What I love the most about it is that it bakes super even and rises nicely. The end product is a nice fluffy sponge that is not overly dense." Carmelo T. Gil agreed: "It has a reliable, moist crumb that holds up well even when I'm short on time."

Christina Hanna and Lindsay Sears-McDonald are on the Duncan Hines Signature French Vanilla team. Hanna shared, "It has a soft, moist crumb and a fuller vanilla flavor than many standard mixes without tasting overly sweet." Sears-McDonald has a nostalgic connection to this cake mix, which can always sway our opinions on comfort food. She said, "My grandmother used to bake that one for us every single birthday."