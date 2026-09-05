We Asked 5 Bakers And Chefs For The Best Store-Bought Cake Mix. Here's What They Said
It's hard to ignore the allure of the baking aisle of the grocery store lined with colorful, shiny boxes of cake mixes. Having some boxes on hand can be helpful when you need something sweet in a pinch, so why not stock up?
The major dilemma is that liking one flavor from a certain brand doesn't guarantee you'll enjoy another one. To get to the bottom of this, we got in touch with five bakers and pastry chefs to share their all-time favorites. Of course, these talented professionals will always urge bakers to take the homemade route whenever possible because the difference in taste, texture, and presentation can be quite dramatic. However, their deep knowledge of baking also enables them to judge which store-bought products are worth buying.
We spoke with Janice Thompson, founder of Out of the Box Baking; Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl; chef Carmelo T. Gil, executive pastry chef for The Metropolitan Club of Washington, D.C.; Christina Hanna, founder and baker of Dolce by Tina; and Lindsay Sears-McDonald, the co-owner of All About The Cinnamon. Read on to learn about our experts' favorite boxed cake mix brands and what makes them stand out.
Vanilla
Vanilla boxed cake mixes tend to be among the safest flavors to buy because vanilla infuses beautifully into the mix without tasting too fake. This is likely why all of our professional bakers and pastry chefs can recommend all major brands on grocery store shelves. Janice Thompson's preference is the Pillsbury Moist Supreme White Cake Mix. She shared that "the density level is perfect for stacking/tiering. It's moist but sturdy, which is ideal." She said Duncan Hines takes second place.
Kristina Lavallee happens to prefer the Betty Crocker French Vanilla mix. She explained, "I found that it has the closest consistency to a made from scratch recipe and lacks the artificial vanilla taste that most box mixes tend to have. What I love the most about it is that it bakes super even and rises nicely. The end product is a nice fluffy sponge that is not overly dense." Carmelo T. Gil agreed: "It has a reliable, moist crumb that holds up well even when I'm short on time."
Christina Hanna and Lindsay Sears-McDonald are on the Duncan Hines Signature French Vanilla team. Hanna shared, "It has a soft, moist crumb and a fuller vanilla flavor than many standard mixes without tasting overly sweet." Sears-McDonald has a nostalgic connection to this cake mix, which can always sway our opinions on comfort food. She said, "My grandmother used to bake that one for us every single birthday."
Chocolate
Chocolate is another boxed cake mix flavor that's hard to mess up, and all major brands pass the experts' test again. Kristina Lavallee's personal favorite is the Betty Crocker Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Mix because it packs so much decadent, chocolaty flavor into one box. She elaborated, "I think that the chocolate chips that are in the mix definitely help give it a nice balance of richness, that I do not find overly rich." Christina Hanna also loves this particular product and said, "It has a rich chocolate flavor and stays soft and moist, which is what I look for most in a boxed chocolate cake. It also pairs really well with frosting and fillings without becoming overly sweet or heavy." Carmelo T. Gil also recommends Betty Crocker, but his preference is the classic Devil's Food. He shared, "It gives a rich, deep chocolate flavor that doesn't taste artificial."
Janice Thompson likes Duncan Hines, but once again recommends Pillsbury and believes that doctoring up the Devil's Food cake mix can be divine. Her words of wisdom are to use an extra egg, add a teaspoon of espresso, swap the water for milk, and swap the oil for melted, cooled butter.
Lindsay Sears-McDonald believes that you can never go wrong with Ghirardelli's chocolate cake mix. She explained, "It has such a rich chocolate feel to it, it's almost like biting an actual chocolate bar."
Funfetti
It's impossible to be in a bad mood when you cut into a cake and find a whimsical rainbow full of deliciousness inside. Funfetti is one of the nicest party cakes, and four out of five experts championed Pillsbury's cake mix. Carmelo T. Gil presented an alternative: Betty Crocker's Party Rainbow Chip. He reasoned, "The sprinkles hold their color and crunch well even after baking, which not every brand manages."
Kristina Lavallee believes that Pillsbury's Funfetti cake takes everyone back to childhood: "This one instantly brings me back in time to when you had family parties, it is that classic vanilla flavor that most everyone loves." Christina Hanna agreed, "It has that nostalgic birthday-cake flavor everyone recognizes, and the sprinkles make it feel fun without needing much extra." Lindsay Sears-McDonald shared, "My grandmother made that for me every birthday growing up."
Janice Thompson loves that cake mix, but she recommends using Pillsbury's white cake mix so you can control the colorful sprinkles. Her hot tip is to fold them in gently right before pouring the batter into the pans to prevent the colors from bleeding.
Yellow
When it comes to yellow cake, Kristina Lavallee, Janice Thompson, and Carmelo T. Gil voted for Duncan Hines. Lavallee shared, "Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake Mix is one of the moistest box cakes that I have tried while still being light and airy. It is a classic option for sheet cakes when paired with chocolate icing, and it is not overly sweet which helps it go well with many icing options." Gil concurred, "It has a consistent texture that works well as a base for layered cakes." Thompson thinks that home bakers may enjoy trying Duncan Hines' Butter Golden instead. "It's unbelievably moist and loaded with flavor, especially after I add more butter to the mix," she said. This flavor is also one of her daughter's favorite birthday cake requests.
Lindsay Sears-McDonald vouched for Betty Crocker, while Christina Hanna championed King Arthur Baking Company's Golden Yellow Cake Mix. Hanna said, "I've probably tried around 10 different boxed cake mixes over the years. It has a buttery flavor and soft, tender texture that makes it taste a little more special than your typical boxed mix. I also love that it isn't overly sweet, which leaves plenty of room to have fun with frosting, fillings, sprinkles, or whatever else you're in the mood for." Hanna mentioned that Betty Crocker will always be nostalgic and reliable, so it comes in second place.
Lemon
Infusing fruity flavors into cakes can be tricky since nothing beats the bliss of biting into fresh, juicy fruit. However, lemon is rarely eaten plain, so our taste buds are already accustomed to the citrus flavor being played with in various recipes. It's one of the best types of fruit that can lend its flavors to processed foods better than others. Its zippiness also remains potent, so boxed lemon cake mixes don't usually taste like chemicals. Tucking into a big slice of lemon cake made from a boxed mix will be refreshing.
Kristina Lavallee happens to be a fan of Betty Crocker's take on lemon. "Betty Crocker Super Moist Lemon Mix is my favorite when it comes to fruity flavored mixes," she explained. "One thing I typically dislike about fruit-flavored mixes is how artificial they taste; I've found this one really doesn't. I find that it has a nicely balanced citrus flavor and does not leave a weird aftertaste."
Strawberry
If you pick up a box of strawberry cake mix, you may raise your eyebrows at ingredients like Red Lake 40. It's true that strawberries picked right off the bush don't contain dyes, but you have to live it up a little when you're making cake from a box. If you're on the hunt for a boxed strawberry cake mix that honors the delicate flavor of real strawberries, Janice Thompson didn't hesitate to recommend Duncan Hines.
"It comes down to flavor and texture," she began. "The Duncan Hines fruit cakes are more natural — in color and flavor. I'm particularly partial to the strawberry cake from Duncan Hines. And the lemon, too, honestly. I'll buy other brands sometimes, but usually come back to Duncan Hines."
If you're down for some experimentation in the kitchen, Thompson also encouraged home bakers to try combining fruity cake flavors. She said, "By the way, I love merging strawberry and lemon in my strawberry lemonade cake, a personal favorite."
Banana
There's a fascinating reason why banana flavoring never tastes like real bananas. No matter where you buy your bananas, chances are high that they're all Cavendish bananas. If we jump back 100 years, Gros Michel bananas were widely available, and they were actually the type of banana artificial flavors were based on. After this banana strain was almost wiped out by a fungus, a few generations have grown up never knowing what a fresh Gros Michel banana tastes like.
If you're craving a banana cake that tastes like the standard Cavendish you know and love, Carmelo T. Gil said that you'll have a good experience baking with any of the major cake brands that offer a banana flavor because they steer clear of the polarizing Gros Michel flavor. He said of banana boxed cake mix flavor, "It has the truest, most natural banana taste of the fruity options I've tried."
Coconut
When most people think about fruity cakes, strawberry, lemon, pineapple, and apple are the flavors that tend to come to mind first. However, coconut deserves some love, too. There are plenty of coconut lovers out there, but its unique flavor transcends the fruit category. When it's included in cakes, it's often in the form of shredded coconut in the frosting or filling, such as German chocolate cake. Its natural sweetness is much milder compared to other fruits, but it can really shine when it's added to a sugary cake mix.
Christina Hanna is a big fan of boxed coconut mix flavor. "I'm always drawn to coconut cake mixes because there are so many ways to take them," she enthused. "You can keep it classic, add toasted coconut for texture, or pair it with caramel, chocolate, or fruit. For me, the best boxed mixes are the ones that taste great on their own but still leave room to make the finished cake feel personal."
Other fruity flavors
Professional bakers often have very strong opinions about artificial fruit flavors. Some baking brands really miss the mark in capturing the essence of fruit because the result is saccharine or unnatural in a way that makes you think about scheduling a checkup with your doctor.
There's one brand that Janice Thompson said you can always rely on. "Duncan Hines: 100%," she said. Of course, you can never go wrong with using fresh fruit as a decoration and natural flavor enhancer for a boxed cake as well. Lindsay Sears-McDonald added, "I personally love to bake with the Betty Crocker cake mixes and use my own fresh fruit infusion to change the cake's flavors."
Kristina Lavallee shared a brilliant trick that can help home bakers get the best of both worlds. She stated that you can use a vanilla cake mix as a base, since its flavor is natural and delightful. Then, she explained, "I would normally switch the water the recipe calls for with another liquid like fresh lemon juice with fresh lemon zest."
Carrot
If you're in the mood for some warm flavors that remind you of fall, Kristina Lavallee's vanilla boxed cake mix trick can work wonders here as well. She elaborated, "You can also add some subtle flavor by adding in spices like cinnamon or nutmeg." This is perfect for when you don't want to invest time in making a carrot cake recipe from scratch, or you simply don't have a carrot cake mix on hand.
However, if you're making a list for your next grocery store run, Janice Thompson gave her seal of approval to both Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker's carrot cake mixes. She said, "I'm also a fan of Duncan Hines or Betty Crocker carrot cake mixes but I never make them according to directions. I use extra spices and I always replace the water with orange juice. I also add more freshly grated carrots to my carrot cakes (and sometimes walnuts, depending on the person I'm making it for)." These genius tweaks can help home bakers cut corners while still creating a boxed cake that tastes homemade.
Red velvet
Red velvet cake is a dessert that can sometimes frustrate even the most experienced professional bakers. You have to strike a delicate balance between producing a gorgeous red color and preventing the cake from tasting funky. This is why many casual home bakers turn toward boxed cake mixes for a helping hand. Our experts have had positive experiences baking red velvet cakes using the three best-known baking mix brands: Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker, and Pillsbury.
Janice Thompson said that Duncan Hines is "rich and decadent, but also still light and easy," while Lindsay Sears-McDonald stated, "Pillsbury moist supreme is the best red velvet cake mix." Christina Hanna also voted for Pillsbury. "A good red velvet should have a tender crumb with just enough cocoa coming through, and this one does that nicely," she said. "I'd always pair it with a tangy cream cheese frosting to balance everything out."
Kristina Lavallee's top pick was Betty Crocker because it has a dreamy, fluffy texture. She added, "What I like about it is that it has a nice balance of chocolate flavor while still having a buttery taste. It is also one of the mixes that has a nicer beet red color, rather than a bright cherry red that others have."
German chocolate
Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting is a dream come true for many folks, but sometimes it's too rich. For chocolate lovers who appreciate some nuance, German chocolate cake welcomes pecans, luscious caramel notes, and shredded coconut to the party.
Janice Thompson, who usually gravitates toward Duncan Hines, actually switched to team Betty Crocker for this particular flavor. "I love Betty Crocker's German Chocolate Cake mix," she mused. "It's light, fluffy, and just the right flavor. I should add that I always doctor the cake mix with butter in place of oil." This simple substitution can make the cake taste more decadent and help the pecans' natural butteriness really shine.
While major baking brands sell German chocolate cake frosting, Thompson believes that it's best to avoid cutting corners when preparing this element of the cake. She stated, "I always make my own homemade coconut-pecan frosting. It was my mama's recipe and I love it to this day."
Dolly Parton's collaboration with Duncan Hines
The whole world has been mourning Dolly Parton, who sadly passed away in August 2026. One of the many lovely things that Parton did during her impressive career was shake up the baking industry. In 2023, Dolly Parton announced a collaboration with Duncan Hines and released 16 baking mixes to bring her Southern warmth into Americans' homes. Parton's cake mixes immediately impressed folks, including Lindsay Sears-McDonald, who said, "Anything Dolly Parton is great." Janice Thompson agreed heartily and said how she loves "Dolly Parton mixes, primarily because she steps out of the box (pun intended) to give us some unique (and tasty) flavors."
Kristina Lavallee has yet to try the collab, but she shared that the mixes seem promising. "What I did notice when looking at the prep instructions is that they are substituting water and vegetable oil for melted butter and whole milk," she began. "By swapping that out, you would get a richer and denser crumb, which will elevate the mix and make it seem more homemade." Christina Hanna also hasn't had the chance to try these mixes, but she praised Parton's delicious lineup. "The cinnamon swirl crumb cake and coconut are the two I'd be most excited to try because they feel a little more unique than the typical boxed cake mix flavors," she said.
Gluten-free mixes
The biggest mistake you're making with gluten-free baking is likely not knowing which binding agents are right for your recipe. Since removing gluten from the equation comes with many hurdles, sometimes turning to a tried-and-true gluten-free baking mix can save you lots of heartache and wasted ingredients. All five pros agreed that King Arthur set the bar high.
"I have used King Arthur gluten-free chocolate cake mix for specialty products and it works very well," Carmelo T. Gil shared. "It bakes up with a texture close to a traditional cake, which is hard to find in gluten-free mixes." Christina Hanna can also vouch for the King Arthur yellow cake mix flavor. She said, "Gluten-free cakes can sometimes lean dry or have a slightly gritty texture, but this one gives you a tender, fine crumb that feels much closer to a traditional cake. It's also easy to customize with different extracts, fillings, or frostings."
Kristina Lavallee explained that she's not as well-versed in gluten-free cake mixes, but King Arthur has made a good impression on her in the past. "Gluten-free cakes always tend to be a little gritty in my opinion," she began, "but this one really seemed to have a nice texture."
Organic boxed mixes
Let's face it: when most of us are popping a store-bought cake mix into the oven, all we care about is satisfying our sugar cravings. We don't usually consider how unnaturally sweet the frosting is or how many preservatives are keeping the cake mix fresh. However, some baking brands are striving to make more wholesome ingredients available to folks who appreciate the convenience of boxed mixes.
When asked if there were any other boxed cake mixes worth shining a spotlight on, Lindsay Sears-McDonald praised the Miss Jones brand. She said, "Miss Jones has great organic cake mixes." Currently, the brand sells five organic baking mixes, two of which are cake mixes. The flavors are standard chocolate and vanilla, but perhaps the list will grow someday. For now, there are plenty of ways that home bakers can doctor up these two boxed cake mixes to create all kinds of wholesome cakes.