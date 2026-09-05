What's The Typical Lifespan Of A Whirlpool Refrigerator? Here's What Owners Should Know

The average American probably doesn't think about the work their refrigerator does most of the time — that is, until it breaks down. The complicated mechanism inside, though, includes parts like condenser coils, compressors, and evaporator fans, all of which need to work in perfect harmony to keep your food cold day in and day out. Before you buy a refrigerator, you're probably not examining each of those elements, but choosing a top-rated refrigerator brand helps homeowners feel confident their appliance will last. So, how does Whirlpool stack up?

Whirlpool itself doesn't provide an anticipated lifespan for its refrigerators, but other estimates place their longevity right around the average. Liberty Home Guard, a home warranty company, estimates that Whirlpool refrigerators will last around 10 to 15 years based on "warranty claim data and published brand reliability research," the company says on its website.

That's about on par with the average refrigerator, which lasts around 10 to 14 years, and EnergyStar.gov expects most new refrigerators to last around 12 years. The Whirlpool estimated lifespan, therefore, sits squarely where most refrigerators do. According to the Liberty Home Guard data, Bosch refrigerators perform significantly better than average with a life expectancy of 14 to 19 years, while Samsung comes in at the bottom of the pack with just 10 to 12 years expected life. Whirlpool also owns other popular appliance brands, such as KitchenAid (which has a similar range to Bosch) and Maytag, with refrigerators likely to last around the same as Whirlpool.