What's The Typical Lifespan Of A Whirlpool Refrigerator? Here's What Owners Should Know
The average American probably doesn't think about the work their refrigerator does most of the time — that is, until it breaks down. The complicated mechanism inside, though, includes parts like condenser coils, compressors, and evaporator fans, all of which need to work in perfect harmony to keep your food cold day in and day out. Before you buy a refrigerator, you're probably not examining each of those elements, but choosing a top-rated refrigerator brand helps homeowners feel confident their appliance will last. So, how does Whirlpool stack up?
Whirlpool itself doesn't provide an anticipated lifespan for its refrigerators, but other estimates place their longevity right around the average. Liberty Home Guard, a home warranty company, estimates that Whirlpool refrigerators will last around 10 to 15 years based on "warranty claim data and published brand reliability research," the company says on its website.
That's about on par with the average refrigerator, which lasts around 10 to 14 years, and EnergyStar.gov expects most new refrigerators to last around 12 years. The Whirlpool estimated lifespan, therefore, sits squarely where most refrigerators do. According to the Liberty Home Guard data, Bosch refrigerators perform significantly better than average with a life expectancy of 14 to 19 years, while Samsung comes in at the bottom of the pack with just 10 to 12 years expected life. Whirlpool also owns other popular appliance brands, such as KitchenAid (which has a similar range to Bosch) and Maytag, with refrigerators likely to last around the same as Whirlpool.
Extending your Whirlpool refrigerator's life
To extend your Whirlpool refrigerator's lifespan and push its useful time towards the high end of that 10 to 15 year range, you can take steps to keep your refrigerator in tip-top shape. To start, Whirlpool recommends deep cleaning the interior every one to three months. Remove all food and any parts that come out (like shelves or drawers). Then use a gentle cleaning solution, such as warm water mixed with dish soap or a mild spray cleaner, to wipe down the pieces — if glass, do so when they reach room temperature — and interior walls. This will help rid the appliance of lingering food smells, expired items, mold, and spills.
But those mechanical parts inside need attention, too. At the bottom or back are the condenser coils, which cool the compressed refrigerant gas and release heat into the room. If they're accessible, clean them gently with a brush and a vacuum (either under or behind the refrigerator, generally). Built-up dust or grime on the coils could prevent the heat from escaping properly and force the machine to work harder to cool itself down. If you can't get to the coils, that's actually a good thing: It means the refrigerator was designed to protect them so they don't need cleaning.
Your Whirlpool refrigerator may have filters that need changing, including water filters for built-in water spigots or air filters. It could also have other accessories like produce preservers in the crisper drawers. If so, change them every six months to help keep the systems flowing properly and the food kept in good shape.