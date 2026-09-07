StufZ Burger Press Review: I Finally Tried A Burger Press Worth Buying

Welcome to As Seen On TV, a new monthly column where I review the most brilliant (or bogus) kitchen gadgets from your favorite late-night infomercials.

My default method for making burgers has always been simple. I portion a pound of ground beef into four equal patties, sprinkle them with Montreal Steak Seasoning, and grill for five minutes on each side. A slice of Tillamook cheddar goes on top at the end — because cheese is nonnegotiable. My family loves this "recipe," and I love that it requires very little thought beyond remembering to buy the buns.

Then one night, along comes celebrity chef Brian Duffy and his StufZ Burger Press infomercial. This meat maestro is turning out plump, juicy burgers crammed with bacon, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, parmesan, chili — even mac and cheese (his daughter's favorite). Suddenly, my comparatively no-frills process seemed suspiciously plain. Have I been doing burgers all wrong all along?

StufZ's clever marketing spiel insists stuffed burgers are "the hottest new trend," but the concept has really been around for decades. A classic example would be Minnesota's iconic Juicy Lucy, a charred patty filled with molten hot cheese. But here's the promising premise of StufZ: you don't have to hit up Matt's Bar and Grill in Minneapolis, or any restaurant at all. With this "patented little wonder," you're making America's best stuffed burgers in your very own kitchen. Could StufZ turn me, a burger simpleton, into a burger pro?