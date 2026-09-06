Customers Keep Praising The Reliability Of This Whirlpool-Owned Appliance Brand

Headquartered in humble Benton Harbor, Michigan, Whirlpool Corporation is a multinational manufacturer of home appliances with many popular kitchen appliance brands under its corporate umbrella. One such company is Maytag, which tied with Whirlpool for most reliable in the 2019 Puls National Appliance Report. Appliance repair technicians across the U.S. were polled about the reliability and repairability of different household appliance brands. Because Maytag appliances tend to be simpler in design than other brands, they are easier to fix when they do break down, extending the life of the machine.

One Maytag dishwasher owner posted on Reddit, "I bought a Maytag 15 years ago. Still going strong." Another Redditor who purchased a Maytag kitchen suite, said, "The dishwasher is amazing. Thoroughly impressed how quiet and clean it stays on the inside while also leaving the dishes spotless."

Maytag is also one of the top-rated refrigerator brands, according to customers. Multiple Costco customers of the Maytag side-by-side refrigerator with exterior ice and water dispenser said it was a second Maytag purchase because they had been so pleased with the quality of past Maytag appliances. The lower price point over other brands and how easily the fridge is to clean were also cited as bonuses.