The Best Items New To Walmart To Buy In September 2026
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Though there may be false things you probably believe about Walmart, particularly when it comes to product quality, the chain is undeniably affordable. It's estimated that most Americans live within ten miles of one of its 5,200 locations (including Sam's Club stores). Walmart offers more than just cheap, accessible groceries, however, as shoppers are privy to lots of top-rated name brand items, as well as many impressive private label products. As for what's good in September, we wanted to highlight some promising new products we uncovered on the Walmart website.
This month, the store has much to offer in the way of grocery staples like bread, cereal, and condiments. You'll find easy frozen meals, boxed mac and cheese, and a nice selection of sweets. We also included a few fall inspired goodies to add to your cart, like pumpkin and cream cheese cookies and pumpkin pie. Most shoppers find that inventory varies between Walmart locations, so we can't guarantee these products are available everywhere. You can look for these goods online using the links provided or shop for them at your local Walmart store.
Tina's Steak & Cheddar Cheese Chimichangas
If you're short on time and energy heading into fall, a quick dinner option is a real lifesaver. Tina's frozen chimichangas are beefy and cheesy, and according to one Walmart reviewer, "DELICIOUS!!!" They also come in packs of 12, which means they're great for large households and appetites.
Buy Tina's Steak & Cheddar Cheese Chimichangas for $12.98.
bettergoods Multigrain Gluten-Free Bread
This certified gluten-free multigrain bread comes from Walmart's bettergoods brand. The 18-ounce loaf is made with brown rice flour, tapioca, corn, and potato starch, and contains millet, teff, and amaranth seeds.
Buy bettergoods Multigrain Gluten-Free Bread for $6.74.
Freshness Guaranteed Frosted Sugar Cookies Blue with Sprinkles
For every person who derides frosted sugar cookies, there are plenty of others ready to defend these timeless treats. This Freshness Guaranteed pack from Walmart contains ten baked cookies topped with light blue icing and multi-colored sprinkles.
Buy Freshness Guaranteed Frosted Sugar Cookies Blue with Sprinkles for $3.97.
Marketside Olive Jubilee Mix
If you love briny, sour snacks, Walmart's Olive Jubilee has your name on it. This assortment of Picholine, Kalamata, niçoise-style, and California green olives lets you create a quick charcuterie spread when paired with cheese, meat, and crackers. To learn more about these and other varieties, here's a rundown of types of olives and what they're used for.
Buy Marketside Olive Jubilee Mix for $3.97.
Count Chocula Cereal with Monster Marshmallows
This spooky fellow and his chocolate-marshmallow combo need no introduction, as Count Chocula has been a Halloween breakfast icon since debuting in the '70s. In case you can't get enough of cereal cartoon mascots, read more about the surprisingly controversial history of Count Chocula here.
Buy Count Chocula Cereal with Monster Marshmallows Halloween Limited Edition for $3.97.
Freshness Guaranteed Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
This pack of 10 oatmeal raisin cookies may not have added sugar, but don't rule them out where flavor is concerned. In one Walmart review, a shopper declared, "These are so good, it's hard to believe they are sugar free." Note, however, there are sweeteners like stevia added.
Buy Freshness Guaranteed No Sugar Added Oatmeal Raisin Bakery Cookies for $3.84.
Goodles Twirly Mac & Cheese Cheddar Weather
Look, your mother and I don't know how to break this to you, so I'll just say it: You're a grown up now and you'll need to start eating more sophisticated mac and cheese. Take Goodles, which is made with real, seasoned cheddar, plus noodles containing plant-based nutrients from spinach, sweet potatoes, and other veggies.
Buy Goodles Twirly Mac & Cheese Cheddar Weather for $2.98.
Great Value Sweet Relish
Everyone knows relish and hot dogs go together like ketchup and french fries. This sweet condiment (in a convenient squeeze bottle) also pairs nicely with other dishes, like potato salads and burgers. If you're a fan of McDonald's, pickle relish is also a key component in copycat big mac sauce recipes.
Buy Great Value Sweet Squeeze Relish for $1.87.
Marketside Harvest Brownie Bites
Right in time for fall, we appreciate the autumnal look of these brownie bites (complete with colorful leafy shaped candies). You get a dozen brownie bites in each pack, so feel free to share (or don't, we get it).
Buy Marketside Harvest Brownie Bites for $5.84.
Feel Good Foods Crispy Chicken Bites
These crispy chicken bites are a perfect lazy afternoon snack, as they can be prepared in 15 minutes or less using an oven or air fryer. You could also add them to salads or alongside rice. According to a customer review on the Walmart site, "The chicken is AWESOME!! Great quality!! Texture! Taste!!"
Buy Feel Good Foods Crispy Chicken Bites with Sweet Chili Sauce for $7.48.
Freshness Guaranteed Harvest Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Cookies
Brace yourself, as pumpkin-flavored treats have already begun rolling out to stores. These cream cheese frosted pumpkin cookies are just as they sound, with a sprinkling of cookie crumbs on top. Packages come with 10 cookies, and one customer claimed, "Some of the best cookies I have ever had."
Buy Freshness Guaranteed Harvest Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Cookies for $3.97.
Campbell's Chunky Country Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes Bowl
Think of this Campbell's meal as a KFC Famous Bowl without the hassle of travel and expense of a fast food restaurant. You get a big country-style feast of crispy chicken, corn, mashed potatoes, and gravy packed into a convenient bowl, with 20 grams of protein per serving.
Buy Campbell's Chunky Country Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes Bowl for $4.13.
Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Pie
We say it's never too early in the season for a big slice of pumpkin pie, also known as the reigning champion of fall desserts. If you want to upgrade your store-bought pumpkin pie for a special occasion, top with booze-infused whipped cream or drizzle some cinnamon caramel sauce over it.
Buy Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Pie for $5.87.
DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Stuffed Crust Meatball Pizza
To put this DiGiorno Meatball Pizza into perspective, 2 ½ feet is the average height for a toddler. To put it in a less unhinged way, that's a lot of cheese stuffed into the crust! This pie also comes with garlic parmesan seasoning and Italian-style meatballs.
Buy DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Stuffed Crust Meatball Pizza for $8.47.
Marketside Greek Feta Olive Mix
What can you do with this Greek Feta Olive Mix from Walmart? Combine it with meat and bread for an impromptu antipasto feast, incorporate it into pasta dishes, or use it to top salads. Possibilities are endless.
Buy Marketside Greek Feta Olive Mix for $3.97.
Freshness Guaranteed Frosted Sugar Cookies Pink with Sprinkles
Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed line features deli items, produce, and baked goods like this package of 10 frosted sugar cookies. These soft, cake-like treats are made without artificial coloring, despite their bright pink frosting and colorful sprinkles.
Buy Freshness Guaranteed Frosted Sugar Cookies Pink with Sprinkles for $3.97.