Whether you're a loyal Walmart shopper or just swing by for the occasional bulk buy, chances are you've formed some strong opinions about what the experience is like. With over 3,500 Walmart Supercenters in the U.S. alone — plus nearly 700 Walmart Neighborhood Markets — it's easy to feel like you know exactly what to expect with every visit. But there are some false things you probably believe about grocery shopping at Walmart.

Between online forums, viral TikToks, and long-held assumptions, there's a lot of half-truth and outdated information floating around about how this grocery giant really works. Some of the most common so-called "facts" — like the idea that its prices are always the lowest, or that every store stocks the same items — turn out to be more myth than reality once you dig into the details.

That's not to say Walmart doesn't live up to its rep in some ways. Yes, it's still a convenient, budget-friendly one-stop shop. But the ins and outs of grocery shopping there can be a little more nuanced than expected. If you want to shop smarter, it helps to separate the facts from the fiction. Here's what you might be getting wrong about grocery shopping at Walmart.