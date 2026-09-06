9 Kroger Bakery Items Worth Buying And 3 To Avoid

If you've ever been in a Kroger grocery store bakery, you know how extensive the chain's collection of breads and baked goods is. Even in the more compact floor plans, the company manages to stuff its displays to the gills with a variety of products that make it feel like a neighborhood bakery more than a corporate grocery department. With plenty of store-brand offerings and a handful of national brands like Cheesecake Factory and La Brea at the ready, Kroger and its various banners also save space for local favorites like the Chompie's breads and bagels at the Kroger-owned Fry's store in my neighborhood.

There's enough variety to overwhelm an ill-prepared shopper, so guidance is crucial to get your money's worth when shopping at a Kroger bakery. To get a solid idea of the "yays" and "nays" scattered among the general stock, I grabbed a well-considered collection of the outlet's most enticing and serviceable selections for a semi-definitive taste test. All prices shown are specific to Peoria, Arizona, and may vary between regions and the other popular grocery chains Kroger owns. If you've ever wondered how a chain like this stacks up when it comes to loaves, rolls, sweets, and treats, this guide to several of the best buys and surest skip-overs will help light your way.