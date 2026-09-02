Giada De Laurentiis Is Taking On A Very Different (And Popular) Kind Of TV Challenge

Giada De Laurentiis is no stranger to TV. She's cooked on screen for decades and has won multiple Emmys for doing so. And while the celebrity chef — who trained at Le Cordon Bleu, has released 11 cookbooks, and owns 3 restaurants — is best known for cooking shows, she's also lent her voice to various shows and movies, including "Scooby Doo" and the "Tinker Bell" franchise (albeit in food-related roles). Now, however, she's hanging up her apron and dancing into an entirely new kind of TV show: "Dancing with the Stars."

"Dancing with the Stars," the popular dance competition reality show that pairs professional dancers with celebrities, revealed De Laurentiis' casting for season 35 today on Instagram. She'll be paired with Alan Bersten, which may just bring her some luck. The DWTS veteran won the show once in 2019 with "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, placed second with Olympian Ilona Maher in 2024, and, in total, has made it to the finals five times (out of his 10 seasons).

De Laurentiis won't be the first celebrity chef to appear on DWTS, though she joins a pretty small group including Paula Deen in Season 21 and Rocco DiSpirito in Season 7. Both placed ninth in their respective seasons. If she can make it further than that, she's at least a winner out of the chefs that have appeared!