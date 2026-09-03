7 Aldi Seasonal Wines To Know About For Fall 2026

Though it ultimately depends on the liquor laws where you live, many Aldi stores sell alcohol. In keeping with its private label strategy, Aldi mostly offers its own brand of tipple, including several varieties of wine. With fall almost here, the retailer shared a few of its upcoming seasonal wines with Mashed. These releases will hit stores on September 11, and the selection includes reds, whites, and some specialty vinos.

It's pretty much an open secret that store exclusive brands are often manufactured by name brand companies. As such, devoted customers are highly invested in where Aldi sources its wine and whether some of the offerings are created by branded wineries. We do know the chain works with more than 50 wineries in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world, according to an interview in Supermarket News with Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying for Aldi. We can also tell you the store's wines are generally well received (particularly when it comes to price), and some are even award winning.