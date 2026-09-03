7 Aldi Seasonal Wines To Know About For Fall 2026
Though it ultimately depends on the liquor laws where you live, many Aldi stores sell alcohol. In keeping with its private label strategy, Aldi mostly offers its own brand of tipple, including several varieties of wine. With fall almost here, the retailer shared a few of its upcoming seasonal wines with Mashed. These releases will hit stores on September 11, and the selection includes reds, whites, and some specialty vinos.
It's pretty much an open secret that store exclusive brands are often manufactured by name brand companies. As such, devoted customers are highly invested in where Aldi sources its wine and whether some of the offerings are created by branded wineries. We do know the chain works with more than 50 wineries in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world, according to an interview in Supermarket News with Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying for Aldi. We can also tell you the store's wines are generally well received (particularly when it comes to price), and some are even award winning.
Specially Selected Ice Wine
You might be familiar with dessert wine, which typically has a sweeter flavor than other vinos. Retailing for $14.99 at Aldi, Specially Selected Ice Wine is also sweet, but its flavor comes from a specific manufacturing process. What you need to know about ice wine (also called Eiswein) is that it's made with vine-frozen grapes, which yield a more intense fruit flavor thanks to moisture loss during freezing temperatures.
Florility Organic Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir is a highly drinkable variety of red wine much loved for its fruit-forward flavor and subdued earthy notes (though exact flavor profiles vary according to producer). Aldi's Florility Organic Pinot Noir is priced reasonably at $7.99, making it a wonderful choice for chill brunches, weeknight dinners, and impromptu charcuterie spreads (and Aldi's charcuterie selection happens to be quite impressive).
Intermingle Dark Red Blend
Aldi customers can pick up this Intermingle Dark Red Blend for just $6.99. In case you didn't know, red blends are wines that are made with multiple grape varieties. For comparison, a single-varietal wine must contain a certain percentage of a specific grape, typically from 75% to 85% depending on the country of origin.
Specially Selected Gavi
If you're a fan of crisp, refreshing white wines, this Specially Selected Gavi is firmly in your wheelhouse. Gavi wines are made with Cortese grapes, which hail from Italy's Piedmont region (an iconic area known for wine manufacturing). You can purchase this bottle at Aldi for $9.99.
Fuzion Argentina Cabernet Sauvignon
Cab Sauv, as it's affectionately known by wine enthusiasts, features a range of flavors that vary according to region of origin. Some wines are heavy on dark berries while others have an herbier flavor. As for the Fuzion Argentina Cabernet Sauvignon, many wines from Argentina have a fruit-forward flavor accompanied by a touch of spice with a rounded mouthfeel. Look for this vino at Aldi for $8.99 per bottle.
Specially Selected DOCG Prosecco
Priced at $10.99 a bottle, Specially Selected DOCG Prosecco from Aldi is a veritable steal. If you're curious about the "DOCG" on the label, it's a designation afforded by the Italian government indicating the wine is of exceptional quality. When it comes to food pairings for this popular vino, seafood (including shrimp and oysters), smoked cheeses, and pasta dishes are wonderful contenders.
Belletti Moscato d'Asti
A type of Italian wine revered for its sweet, fruit-focused taste, Moscato d'Asti is delightfully drinkable sparkling wine. Priced at $8.99 a bottle, Aldi's Belletti Moscato d'Asti would work well with sweets like pastries and fruit tarts. It can also be enjoyed with savory foods thanks to its crisp sweetness.