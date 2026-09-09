Customers Are Calling These The 10 Best Costco Breakfast Items Of 2026

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Breakfast has evolved greatly over the years, from hearty home-cooked meals with heaps of bacon and eggs to the advent of cereals and other convenient a.m. foods. Fortunately for Costco members, the warehouse retailer carries a nice variety of breakfast items and frequently updates its selection to provide shoppers with new and tasty options. Using customer reviews as a guide, we dug through Costco's 2026 breakfast products to see which items deserve a place in your kitchen.

Costco might be well known for the quality of its Kirkland Signature products, but the store also carries lots of branded goods. Our list reflects this ample selection and features sweet and savory foods, as well as quick eats, microwavable meals, coffee, and wholesome snacks for people who prefer a light, nutritious breakfast. You'll see links to each product, plus prices when available, for convenient access to these breakfast buys. However, we can't guarantee that all items will be available nationwide. Keep in mind that Costco's inventory varies between warehouses according to region and demographics.