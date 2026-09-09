Customers Are Calling These The 10 Best Costco Breakfast Items Of 2026
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Breakfast has evolved greatly over the years, from hearty home-cooked meals with heaps of bacon and eggs to the advent of cereals and other convenient a.m. foods. Fortunately for Costco members, the warehouse retailer carries a nice variety of breakfast items and frequently updates its selection to provide shoppers with new and tasty options. Using customer reviews as a guide, we dug through Costco's 2026 breakfast products to see which items deserve a place in your kitchen.
Costco might be well known for the quality of its Kirkland Signature products, but the store also carries lots of branded goods. Our list reflects this ample selection and features sweet and savory foods, as well as quick eats, microwavable meals, coffee, and wholesome snacks for people who prefer a light, nutritious breakfast. You'll see links to each product, plus prices when available, for convenient access to these breakfast buys. However, we can't guarantee that all items will be available nationwide. Keep in mind that Costco's inventory varies between warehouses according to region and demographics.
Copper Moon Stargazer blend ground coffee
Small-batch roaster Copper Moon's Stargazer coffee is sustainably sourced and has a balanced flavor with hints of caramel, chocolate, and toasted nuts. "It's not too heavy or bitter like a dark roast might be, but it's also not a light, weaker coffee," said one member in a Costco review. "It's really just perfect!"
Buy Copper Moon Stargazer Blend ground coffee 2-pack online for $32.99 (price valid through September 13).
Amylu paleo andouille chicken sausages
Along with jambalaya and crawfish boils, andouille sausage ranks among the top Cajun foods to try before you die. These andouille sausages are made with chicken instead of pork, but they offer a similar bold flavor thanks to paprika, crushed red pepper, and other seasonings. "I have been looking for andouille sausages made without pork for the past five years or so," one Costco shopper shared in a review, noting, "Even though there is some heat, they are very tasty."
Find Amylu paleo andouille chicken sausages online.
Catalina Crunch cinnamon toast protein cereal
Catalina Crunch's cinnamon toast cereal has a lot to offer in the way of nutrition. It's a great source of fiber and protein, and is sugar-free. The cereal also delights the taste buds, with one shopper saying on Costco's website, "Wow, this is great as a snack or cereal. Very crispy. Love it." In another review, a Costco member wrote, "Love putting this in my Greek yogurt with some berries." Great suggestion.
Find Catalina Crunch cinnamon toast protein cereal online.
Rxbar protein strawberry peanut butter energy bites
A review on Costco's site summed up the appeal of these energy bites very well: "I think they are the perfect afternoon snack. A little protein, fat, and a little fiber from the fruit." These attributes also make them a solid choice for a quick breakfast. They're a bit light in nutrients compared to other products riding the protein-packed trend, but the small ingredient list is a draw for people avoiding additives.
Buy Rxbar Protein Strawberry Peanut Butter Energy Bites online for $23.99.
Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittatas
"It's the best meal for when I'm in a hurry," said a Costco member who reviewed these egg white frittatas, adding, "Always in my freezer!" While microwave cooking is the fastest way to prepare this nutritious medley of egg, cheese, and spinach, you can also heat the firttatas in the oven or air fryer in less than 20 minutes.
Find Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittatas online.
Sunny Fruit dried apricots
For people who aren't fans of breakfast but still require a little fuel in the morning, dried fruit is a good option. These apricots are excellent for snacking on their own or added to yogurt or granola for some extra texture and flavor. A Costco shopper highlighted how tasty they are, stating, "The bag was almost completely gone in my house after the first day I brought them home."
Buy Sunny Fruit dried apricots online for $18.99.
Kellogg's cereal cups variety pack
Can't choose your favorite Kellogg's cereal? This 18-pack offers multiple on-the-go cereal bowls, filled with some of the brand's best-known, child-approved classics: Apple Jacks, Corn Pops, Frosted Flakes, and Froot Loops. One Costco reviewer said, "Love the variety ... I bought these a couple of weeks ago for the kids to snack on ... it's great."
Buy the Kellogg's cereal cups variety pack online for $15.89.
Kirkland Signature caramel apple strudel bites
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites appeared in our list of the Costco desserts customers say are worth buying, and they are definitely suitable as a breakfast pastry as well. The petite treats received glowing reviews on Reddit, where a fan advised, "They're actually amazing ... Warm one up for 15 seconds with a scoop of Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream. Whatever you do, you must try these!"
Find Kirkland Signature caramel apple strudel bites online.
Kirkland Signature organic Mexico whole bean coffee
Brewing with whole beans makes for a superior cup of coffee that's fresh and flavorful. As for this Kirkland Signature whole bean 2-pack, a Costco reviewer declared, "Wow, best coffee I have had in a while! So rich and delicious ... 5 Stars."
Buy the Kirkland Signature organic Mexico whole bean coffee 2-pack online for $44.99.
Red's Egg'Wich chicken sausage breakfast sandwich
Described as "The best egg and chicken sausage sandwich I have ever tasted" in a Costco customer review, these keto-friendly, breadless egg'wiches are a quick and easy microwavable breakfast option. If you're new to the keto lifestyle, here are some keto diet myths to know (and avoid).
Find Red's Egg'Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich online.