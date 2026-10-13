Trader Joe's offers an excellent variety of smoked salmon, from wild-caught to pastrami-style. Shoppers have found that the chain's cured fish selection offers a fabulous bang for your buck. However, if you're someone who likes to know where your seafood is coming from, you may have wondered who supplies Trader Joe's smoked salmon.

Identifying the makers of private label items can be tricky, but there's a plausible candidate in the case of the grocer's popular Norwegian smoked salmon. While TJ's hasn't officially confirmed the supplier, evidence strongly suggests that the protein-packed delicacy is produced by the Norwegian salmon farming giant Mowi. Social media activity suggests TJ's Norwegian smoked salmon was released around the fall of 2025. Several months earlier, Mowi announced a packing deal with the grocer (as reported by Undercurrent News). One of the world's largest Atlantic salmon farming companies, it is generally considered a reputable supplier. In the United States, it's also behind popular brands such as Ducktrap and Marine Harvest.

Other reported smoked salmon suppliers include Massachusetts-based Boston Sword and Tuna and California-based Anderson Seafoods. While the grocery chain likes to allude to its suppliers in quirky product descriptions, it's quite cagey about revealing the actual companies behind Trader Joe's items. So it's unclear which smoked salmon products are made by which supplier. However, Anderson Seafoods offers farmed and wild-caught Chinook and sockeye salmon, while Santa Monica Seafood focuses on farmed Norwegian salmon.