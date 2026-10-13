Who Supplies Trader Joe's Smoked Salmon?
Trader Joe's offers an excellent variety of smoked salmon, from wild-caught to pastrami-style. Shoppers have found that the chain's cured fish selection offers a fabulous bang for your buck. However, if you're someone who likes to know where your seafood is coming from, you may have wondered who supplies Trader Joe's smoked salmon.
Identifying the makers of private label items can be tricky, but there's a plausible candidate in the case of the grocer's popular Norwegian smoked salmon. While TJ's hasn't officially confirmed the supplier, evidence strongly suggests that the protein-packed delicacy is produced by the Norwegian salmon farming giant Mowi. Social media activity suggests TJ's Norwegian smoked salmon was released around the fall of 2025. Several months earlier, Mowi announced a packing deal with the grocer (as reported by Undercurrent News). One of the world's largest Atlantic salmon farming companies, it is generally considered a reputable supplier. In the United States, it's also behind popular brands such as Ducktrap and Marine Harvest.
Other reported smoked salmon suppliers include Massachusetts-based Boston Sword and Tuna and California-based Anderson Seafoods. While the grocery chain likes to allude to its suppliers in quirky product descriptions, it's quite cagey about revealing the actual companies behind Trader Joe's items. So it's unclear which smoked salmon products are made by which supplier. However, Anderson Seafoods offers farmed and wild-caught Chinook and sockeye salmon, while Santa Monica Seafood focuses on farmed Norwegian salmon.
Which Trader Joe's smoked salmon is best?
Although there are plenty of smoked fish in the Trader Joe's sea, the Norwegian smoked salmon is a clear favorite. Shoppers praise its extra-thin slices, buttery texture, and exceptional price point (at the time of writing, it costs $5.49 for a 4-ounce package). As the name suggests, one of the fishy treats' top selling points is its Nordic origin. TJ's boasts on the product page that its supplier (wink-wink, Mowi) farms the fish in "the ice-cold waters of the Norwegian fjords." According to the company, these are an ideal environment for Atlantic salmon. While issues of farmed versus wild fish and sustainable seafood sourcing are subjects of heated debate, from a taste perspective, Norwegian farmed salmon is generally well-regarded for its consistent quality, rich flavor, and soft texture, which make it a fabulous everyday luxury, perfectly on brand for Trader Joe's.
If you're craving something with a little more unique TJ's flavor, the Everything but the Bagel and pastrami style smoked salmon, both of which are made with Atlantic salmon, are also popular options (and ideal bagel toppings). No matter how you slice it, the sourcing and reviews of TJ's smoked salmon firmly establish it as a seafood you should buy at Trader Joe's. If you're looking for ways to use your fresh TJ's catch beyond the bagel, here are 14 ways to get creative with smoked salmon.